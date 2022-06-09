Stargazing: Zodiac’s ‘insect’ lies to the south

Each year during June and July, I always look forward to writing about and pointing my telescope to the south to view the constellation of Scorpio, the Scorpion.

What makes this stellar grouping so neat is that it is immersed in the Milky Way and stands out clearly against the faint star clouds.

Scorpio is the only one of 12 zodiacal formations that falls into the insect category, and if you have some clear skies to the south, it isn’t difficult at all to find this remarkable constellation.

I’ve always thought that both Scorpio and Leo should be highlighted as the only two constellations that actually resemble what they are supposed to represent.

Beginning with the fan shape of the three stars that mark the scorpion’s head and claws, follow the curving line of the insect’s body as it moves down to the left and ends, with the curling tail and stinger.

The most notable star in Scorpio is a reddish one named Antares, found just to the lower left of the middle star in the fan.

Conservative estimates place Antares at a little over 500 light years away from Earth and is a super giant star with a diameter in excess of 500 million miles.

As the Midwest moves closer and closer to the beginning of summer, the heat from our Sun becomes more pronounced. Antares is 9,000 times more luminous than our Sun, but has a mass 10 to 15 times that of the Sun. Some theories place Antares in a classification of “Very Hot Vacuum.”

Because of the scorpion’s position in the Milky Way, it is the home to a multitude of star clusters, globular clusters and double stars. One of those globular clusters, listed as M-4, can be found just to the lower right of Antares.

Using a pair of binoculars, M-4 will look not unlike a fuzzy patch of light, a mottled haze when using a small telescope. It is only when you observe the cluster with a 4- to 6-inch telescope that the individual stars can be resolved.

Scorpio is rich in mythological writings, with perhaps the best being from the Greeks who recognize the scorpion as the insect who bested the great hunter, Orion.

Orion was thought to be impervious to spears and arrows and any other type of danger and it took the lowly scorpion to sting him on the heel to bring about his demise. It is interesting to note that Scorpius and Orion are on opposite sides of the heavens to keep them separated.