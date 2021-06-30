Stellar IQ questions answered

As I promised, here are the answers to the questions posed in last week’s column on stellar IQs.
Multiple choice
What is the star nearest to Earth? Our Sun.
It is a fairly typical star although how typical it is to have a family of planets is not yet completely known. The closest star outside our solar system is Alpha Centauri in the constellation of Centaurs. It is 25 trillion statute miles away.
What is the galaxy of stars nearest to Earth? Milky Way Galaxy.
The Sun is a star in the galaxy called the Milky Way Galaxy. When we view the Milky Way band of stars we are actually looking edgewise through our home galaxy.
Dust and gasses in space for stars because? It was Newton’s law of gravitational forces which showed how all bodies attract each other.
Gas and dust in interstellar clouds attract each other, eventually coalescing into a clump which is massive enough to be gravitationally bound together.
The massed materials of a new star starts to glow because? As gravitational forces buildup in the clump of dust and gas, heat is generated by the contraction. Eventually the heat begins a thermonuclear fusion process (over a billion or so years) where hydrogen is converted to helium and radiant energy -- such as our Sun.
What is an exploding star called? Supernova.
Some stars’ gravitational forces are such that the star may collapse in upon itself until the central core is so dense that electrons are driven into atomic nuclei, then transmitted into neutrons. As the internal pressures build, the star’s integrity is destroyed and may suddenly explode, filling vast regions of space with matter.
The distance to stars is usually expressed with the term? Light year.
A light year is the distance light travels in one of our calendar years -- approximately 5.8 trillion miles Hence the trip to the star Alpha Centauri is going to require just over four years at the speed of light.
True or false
False. Stars do move but because of their great distances, that motion is imperceptible. For this reason, stars can be considered “fixed” and used as navigational aids should the need arise.
False. Radio astronomy has detected hundreds and hundreds of stars by means of X-ray, infrared and radio waves that are thrown off. Optically, they are invisible.
True. stars of the first magnitude are the brightest stars visible to our eyes, and usually the first we see appear after evening sunset. Some people have visual acuity to detect stars as faint as 6th magnitude. A 6th magnitude star, however, may be at such a fantastic distance that it may well be much bigger and hotter than the “closer” first magnitude star.
True. Although we do not yet fully understand the mechanics of a black holes, it appears only a few stars collapse in such a manner as to develop the unimaginable gravitational pull that not even light can escape.
False. Constellations are groups of stars that only appear to form a pattern because of our position on earth in relation to them. The stars which make up the constellations may actually be light years apart.
I hope this basic quiz may in some small way has piqued your curiosity about the celestial sphere above us, and will start you on your way to a pleasurable pastime of stargazing.