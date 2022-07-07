Stellar positions change in a year’s time

It is possible to draw an analogy between the trials and tribulations of Mark Twain on the Mississippi River and those experienced by observers of the heavens overhead.

When the famous Twain was first starting out on his apprenticeship as a captain on a Mississippi River steamboat, he complained most of the time about having to “learn’ the river.

“It seems as if I need to know the shape of the river as well as the front hall of my house,” he said to his boss. His boss replied “You’ve got to know them better than any man ever knew the shapes of the halls of his own house.”

That statement is also true when it comes to stargazing. Unless you become completely familiar with the night sky overhead, your observations will no doubt become a disappointment.

Just like the sandbars, snags and channels of a river change, so do the patterns of stars visible to us here in Southwest Iowa.

Because of Earth’s rotational period, all stars, with the exception of those in the north, rise three to four minutes earlier each night. It is these changes in rising times that cause constellations overhead and those to the south to appear to move toward the west.

There is no culture on Earth today, however simple, that is not aware of the lights that sparkle in the night sky and although the earliest men on Earth might not have known what they were, they did learn to use them.

According to the book “Backyard Guide to the Night Sky” learning the constellations will take practice and a willingness to work around different obstacles.

As I’ve written many times in the past, learning the night sky is paramount to becoming a real stargazer.

Throughout the year, there is a constant precession of stellar formations that “march” from East to West, and bear the title of seasonal constellations.

You must become aware of and accept this cyclical aspect of the constellations because you really have no other alternative.

The northern most constellations, called circumpolar, never go fully below our northern local horizon and are visible year-round. These, of course, are Ursa Major, Ursa Minor, Draco, Cassiopeia, Cepheus and Auriga.

The moon, which will continue to grow in size and brightness until it reaches full phase next Wednesday might wash out a lot of the star gazing over the next several evenings and nights.