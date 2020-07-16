Summer’s 'Triangle' rising in the eastern sky

I was speaking to a friend of mine a week or so ago and a question came up about a formation of stars he had been looking at in the night sky and was interested in my identifying them for him.
The particular formation he was asking about was the formation of stars known as the “Summer Triangle” and is a grouping that I’ve written about many times at this time of year. The triangle has been rising steadily in the eastern sky and is now very observable from our vantage point here in southwest Iowa.
Once you see it you won’t have any problem understanding why astronomers gave it the name they did with three very bright magnitude 1 stars forming what appears to be a huge isosceles triangle.
The three alpha stars marking the corner points of the triangle are Deneb (Alpha Cygni) located in the constellation of Cygnus the Swan that is the northern most point. The next star in the triangle and which is the brightest is Vega (Alpha Lyre) in the constellation of Lyra the Lyre. It lies just to the lower right of Deneb. Further down and slightly to the left will be Altair (Alpha Aquilae) in the constellation of Aquila, the Eagle.
As I said, the “Summer Triangle” is a huge isosceles form, or nearly so, and shouldn’t present any problem locating since it can be found in an area of the sky that is fairly uncluttered with other bright stars.
Although each of the three stars appear almost uniform as far as colors are concerned, Vega is actually a blue-white star and shines at us from 27 light years away. Deneb, on the other hand, has a yellowish color when viewed through a telescope and estimates place this star at just over 1,500 light years away. It is a gigantic star much, much larger than our own Sun.
Last but certainly not least is Altair in the constellation of the Eagle. Altair is 10 times as bright as our Sun but it is difficult to see this brilliance from 18 light years away.
Another feature of the “Triangle of Summer” is that one of its members, Vega, once held the position as north star a location that is now occupied by Polaris. Due to the wobbling of Earth on its axis, over a very long period of time the axis points at a different position in space. In just over 13,000 years, Vega will once again become our north star.
Vega has another feature that is not shared by any other star in the heavens. Over a year’s time as Earth rotates, Vega passes almost directly over six capitals around the world, three of them in the United States. The U.S. capitals are District of Columbia, Denver, CO, and Sacramento, California. The three other major capitals are Lisbon, Portugal, Athens, Greece and Beijing, China.
On another subject, this month a cosmic visitor is gracing our skies, and goes by the informally dubbed name Comet NEOWISE.
Scientists using the Near-Earth Object Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) space telescope first spotted the comet as it hurdled toward the Sun on March 27. It is officially named C/2020 F3.
The comet swept past the Sun on July 3, and it has since become visible to the naked eye and presents a rare opportunity to glimpse the chunk of ancient ice/dust from the outer solar system. The one problem for viewers now is having to get up about 3:30 or 4 a.m. to see it in the eastern sky.
Starting next Sunday, July 19, the comet will be visible about an hour after sunset just above the northwestern horizon. As we progress through the rest of July, it will rise higher in the evening sky moving toward the bowl of the Big Dipper. It will reach its closest approach to Earth on July 22.
After this encounter, astronomers expect the comet to bid farewell as its long, looping orbit around the Sun will next bring it back to Earth’s vicinity in 6,800 years.
