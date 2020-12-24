‘Twas the night before Christmas’ NASA style

I don’t like to duplicate columns during the year, but from the requests I’ve received I thought I could get by just one more time. Here goes:
‘Twas the night before Christmas when all through the stars, not a creature was stirring, not even on Mars.
The space boots were hung by the airlock with care, in hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there.
The robots were nestled all snug on their tires, as visions of upgrades danced through their wires.
Mom put on her headset while I counted prime numbers, we had settled our brains for a long winter’s slumber.
When out on the dome there arose such a clatter, I sprang from my sack to see what was the matter.
Away to a porthole I flew like a flash, and tore open the air filter with a great crash.
The moons on the crest of a new volcano, gave an alien luster to objects below.
When what to my wondering eyes should appear but a small UFO and eight rocket reindeer.
With a little old driver so lively and quick, I knew in a moment it must be St. Nick.
More rapid than light, his rockets they came, and he whistled and shouted and called them by name.
“Now Saturn, now Sputnik, now Titan and Atlas! On Redstone, on Delta, Apollo and Polaris!”
“To the top of the dome, to the top of the wall! Now blast away, blast away, blast away all!”
As meteors blaze through the heavens up high, when they meet with the atmosphere and burn in the sky.
So up to the dome-top the rockets they flew, with a ship full of gifts, and St. Nicholas too.
And then in a twinkling, I felt on the ceiling the heat of the thrusters and landing tiles peeling.
As I covered my head, and was turning around, through the airlock old Santa Claus came with a bound.
He was dressed all in plastics, from his feet to his head, and his clothes were all covered in dust that was red.
A bundle of gifts he had flung on his back, and he looked like a scientist opening his pack.
His visor — how it twinkled, his filter how scary! His gloves were from Earth, the logos quite merry!
His space boots, how costly They played songs and glowed and the frost on his suit was a cold as Pluto.
The stump of his air tube held tight in his teeth, and oxygen swirled ‘round his head like a wreath.
He had a broad face and a little round belly that shook, when he laughed, like a bowl full of jelly.
He was chubby and plump, a right jolly old elf, and I laughed when I saw him in spite of myself.
A wink of his eye and a nod of his head, soon gave me to know I had nothing to dread.
He spoke not a word, but went straight to his work, and filled all the space boots, then turned with a jerk.
And spread his fingers just like Dr. Spock, he quietly exited out the airlock.
He sprang to his sleigh, to his team gave a whistle, and away they all flew like a high-flying missile.
But I heard him exclaim, ere he sped out of sight,
“Happy Holidays to all, and to all a good night.”
And to my readers, I echo those sentiments.