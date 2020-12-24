‘Twas the night before Christmas’ NASA style

I don’t like to duplicate columns during the year, but from the requests I’ve received I thought I could get by just one more time. Here goes:

‘Twas the night before Christmas when all through the stars, not a creature was stirring, not even on Mars.

The space boots were hung by the airlock with care, in hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there.

The robots were nestled all snug on their tires, as visions of upgrades danced through their wires.

Mom put on her headset while I counted prime numbers, we had settled our brains for a long winter’s slumber.

When out on the dome there arose such a clatter, I sprang from my sack to see what was the matter.

Away to a porthole I flew like a flash, and tore open the air filter with a great crash.

The moons on the crest of a new volcano, gave an alien luster to objects below.

When what to my wondering eyes should appear but a small UFO and eight rocket reindeer.

With a little old driver so lively and quick, I knew in a moment it must be St. Nick.