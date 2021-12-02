Zodiac appears as imaginary band in the sky

During the course of a year the Sun moves slowly eastward through 12 famous stellar constellations sometimes referred to as the “Circle of Animals,” or, the Zodiac.
Most people are familiar with the Zodiac only through association with their individual Sun signs, upon which horoscopes are based. Astronomers, however, recognize the Zodiac as the ecliptic, an imaginary band which marks the heavenly pathway on which the Sun, moon and planet appear to move.
It was the study of the Sun’s relationship to the starry formations along its path that gradually led early civilizations to an understanding of the basic celestial motions of the planet Earth.
The spinning that gives us night and day.
The annual journey around the Sun that gives us the seasons.
The wobbling of the planet that brings about a succession of pole stars.
The discovery of this motion through the heavens represents what many consider the first true astronomical achievement of early cultures.
Because of the 12 Zodiacal figures, the number 12 became a magical one and a powerful symbol — for example, 12 jurors, 12 segments in rose windows of cathedrals, 12 figures on walls, in paintings and on pavement in both public and private buildings long ago.
Twelve also seemed to be right in time with the universe — the moon sweeping 12 times around Earth with 12 days left over as the Sun traveled through the 12 Zodiacal constellations.
Of the 12 formations, only one can be considered inanimate, libra, the scales.
The other 11 are represented by figures and shapes that apparently embodied the ancient ideas of man’s association with the stars.
The ram, bull and lion represented power. The fish-tailed sea-goat and the man-archer are apparently fanciful figures combining the best of two worlds.
Crab and scorpion are creatures who subdued the giants — Hercules and Orion in mythology. The fish of the constellation of pisces symbolizes the rainy seasons, while “humans” are represented by the virgin, the water carrier and the twins.
There is an easy method of remembering the progression of the 12 different figures using a verse known as the “Rhyme of the Zodiac.” It is as follows
“The Ram, the bull, the heavenly twins
and next the crab, the lion shines,
then the virgin and the scales,
the scorpion, archer and the goat,
the man who pours the water out,
and fish with glittering tails.”
On another subject, over the next several days, observers with clear southwestern and southern skies will be able to see a crescent moon as it moves past the planets Venus, Saturn and Jupiter.
On Monday, the moon will come within 1.9 degrees of planet Venus and on Tuesday, the moon will pass four degrees south of Saturn. The last of the close passages will take place on Wednesday as the moon comes within four degrees south of Jupiter.