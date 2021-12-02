Zodiac appears as imaginary band in the sky

During the course of a year the Sun moves slowly eastward through 12 famous stellar constellations sometimes referred to as the “Circle of Animals,” or, the Zodiac.

Most people are familiar with the Zodiac only through association with their individual Sun signs, upon which horoscopes are based. Astronomers, however, recognize the Zodiac as the ecliptic, an imaginary band which marks the heavenly pathway on which the Sun, moon and planet appear to move.

It was the study of the Sun’s relationship to the starry formations along its path that gradually led early civilizations to an understanding of the basic celestial motions of the planet Earth.

The spinning that gives us night and day.

The annual journey around the Sun that gives us the seasons.

The wobbling of the planet that brings about a succession of pole stars.

The discovery of this motion through the heavens represents what many consider the first true astronomical achievement of early cultures.