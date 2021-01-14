 Skip to main content
Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum to hold Indoor Air Show
indoor air show file

People explore the planes on Jan. 13, 2018, at the Indoor Air Show in the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum in Ashland, Neb.

 Omaha World-Herald file photo

The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum will hold its annual Indoor Air Show SaturdayJan 16.

The show, featuring radio-controlled model airplanes flown by 75 pilots from southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska, will keep things buzzing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum near Ashland, Nebraska.

The model planes will perform flips, loops and other stunts under the 60-foot-high ceiling while 20 exhibits await closer examination by museum visitors in the Durham Restoration Hangar. Seating will be available in the Observation Gallery, as well as Hangar B.

The public will have the opportunity to learn about radio-controlled aircraft, quadcopters and safe flying practices during the event. There will also be two simulators for visitors to try out.

A raffle will be held and prizes awarded.

The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum asks guests to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth throughout their visit. A complete list of COVID-19 guidelines is available on the museum website.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. General admission, which applies to non-members, is $13 for adults, $11 for military personnel and senior citizens and $6 for children ages 4-12. Children 3 and younger are admitted free. For more information, visit sacmuseum.org.

