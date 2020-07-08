Sunday is inaugural 712 Day

The 712 Initiative will host an inaugural celebration for its namesake on Sunday — the 12th day of the seventh month.
The organization said 712 Day is meant to spread positivity and community love around Council Bluffs.
“We felt that July 12 (7/12) had a direct and simple connection with the community while in turn being easy for people to remember year in and year out,” said Jeff Snow, director of programming and events at 712.
On Sunday, a string-lit heart will be placed in Kirn Park, and people are encouraged to fill the heart with painted rocks. The goal is to have the rocks represent memories of Council Bluffs and the love people have for their community.
Snow said this will be a representation of “our collective love” for Council Bluffs.
The main goal is to promote and grow community pride, said Sheryl Garst, CEO of the 712. There is so much the community has to be proud of, big and small, she said.
“As many educators, coaches and leaders know, attitude is everything,” she said. “Incorporating gratitude and love into a small event like this makes what might seem impossible, possible for this great city.”
712 Day has been an idea for the past year, but it wasn’t official until Shirley and Tom Hanafan gave them the idea based on an event in South Dakota called “Shine a Light.”
According to the press release you can participate in the festivities by:
- Painting a rock.
- Taking a photo and posting it on Facebook with your favorite memory or what you love about Council Bluffs.
- Sharing the post in the Facebook event.
- Tagging the 712 Initiative and using the hashtag 712Day.
- Placing your painted rock in the heart of lights at Kirn Park on Saturday.
On Thursday, the 712 Initiative will be at the Farmers Market in Bayliss park from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. to give out rock painting kits.
Snow has really risen to the challenge to see this idea come to life these past 30 days, Garst said.
“We also cannot have done this without the inspiration and support of the Council Bluffs Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce, 712 Rocks Facebook group, the City of Council Bluffs and Mayor’s Office and, of course, Shirley and Tom Hanafan for bringing us the idea with the Shine a Light program,” she said.
Snow said he is seeing that 712 Day has the potential to catch on organically.
“We have already had several businesses excited to participate with specials, themed merchandise, and other creative ideas. We encourage businesses to celebrate in their own way and make this day truly special,” he said.
If your business would like to participate, contact Snow at jsnow@the712initiative.org.
“There are many wonderful health effects of gratitude, one of them being self-esteem,” Garst said. “We hope this annual event that encourages participants to share and acknowledge what they love about their community can ultimately lead us to greater community pride seen by us, the metro and state alike.”
For more information about the 712 Initiative and their upcoming events, visit the712initiative.org.