Sunday is inaugural 712 Day

The 712 Initiative will host an inaugural celebration for its namesake on Sunday — the 12th day of the seventh month.

The organization said 712 Day is meant to spread positivity and community love around Council Bluffs.

“We felt that July 12 (7/12) had a direct and simple connection with the community while in turn being easy for people to remember year in and year out,” said Jeff Snow, director of programming and events at 712.

On Sunday, a string-lit heart will be placed in Kirn Park, and people are encouraged to fill the heart with painted rocks. The goal is to have the rocks represent memories of Council Bluffs and the love people have for their community.

Snow said this will be a representation of “our collective love” for Council Bluffs.

The main goal is to promote and grow community pride, said Sheryl Garst, CEO of the 712. There is so much the community has to be proud of, big and small, she said.

“As many educators, coaches and leaders know, attitude is everything,” she said. “Incorporating gratitude and love into a small event like this makes what might seem impossible, possible for this great city.”