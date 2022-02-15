Tangier Shrine Circus scheduled to gallop into Council Bluffs Friday

The circus is coming to town!

The Tangier Shrine Circus is back this year and will present shows at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way in Council Bluffs.

The show is new this year, according to the Tangier Shrine website. It includes Klose’s K-9 and Swine Revue, Petrov’s Pony Drill Extravaganza, stunt motorcycles, and favorites like high-flying trapeze artists, jugglers and clowns.

Families can arrive as much as two hours in advance so children can enjoy the Circus Fun Fair. They can play in the bounce houses, meet animals at the petting zoo, get their faces painted and, if they’re up to it, ride a pony or a camel. Activities in the fun fair require tokens, which can be purchased at a token booth. For an extra fee, children can ride the circus train or a monster truck.

Families who have general admission tickets can find their seats, leave one person there to save them and take the rest of the crew to the Circus Fun Fair, then return to the arena for the show, the circus said.

Children age 12 and younger can register to win one of dozens of new bicycles that will be given away during the circus. Drawings will be held during the intermission of each performance. (One entry per child.)

Tickets are $15 each for general admission and $20 or $25 for reserved seats. General admission seating is first-come, first-served. Handicap accessible seating is available for both general admission and reserved seating. All children ages 3 and older need a ticket. Children 2 and younger do not require a separate ticket, if they sit on a paying adult’s lap. Tickets can be purchased at the Mid-America Center box office, which is open from noon to 5 p.m. For an extra fee, they can be purchased by phone at 712-326-2295 or online from Ticketmaster.com.

Guests will not be required to wear masks or show a vaccination card or test results. However, anyone who is not feeling well or has tested positive for COVID-19 is asked not to attend. Smartphones and small point-and-shoot cameras are allowed. Professional cameras (those with detachable lenses and flash) are not permitted. Audio recorders, video recorders and digital cameras with video capabilities are prohibited during the circus. For more information and other exclusions, visit tangiershrine.com/circus.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.