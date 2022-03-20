The Dodge Connection: Dodge’s legacy bears more fruit

The Historic General Dodge House, our city’s first (and Iowa’s second) Historic National Landmark, stands as a testament to the many accomplishments and brilliant achievements of its builder. General Grenville Dodge’s beloved post-Civil War home presents its visitors with a time capsule — the fascinating journey of a man who helped mold and shape this country while both the nation and the man were still young.

Dodge’s vocations, when listed together, form a kaleidoscope of prestigious and innovative career paths: explorer, homesteader, railroad builder and engineer, Civil War hero, banker, land speculator, member of Congress, friend to mountain men and presidents alike, author of a half-dozen books, and philanthropist (with a heart for war veterans, children and animals).

Yet one title gets very little, if any, mention. General Dodge was a fruit farmer. With property spanning nine acres (later donated to the City of Council Bluffs), he could cultivate his own food, which was not a foreign concept to Dodge. As a boy he sold fruits, vegetables and, later, raw meat with his father to help provide for the family.

In our own day, we take fresh fruits and vegetables for granted. We can purchase them on-demand with little care for their origin — a benefit of our interconnected global economy.

However, not so long ago, rich and poor alike, tended to their own gardens. Many had a fruit tree or two in their back yard next to the vegetable garden, and, in the case of Dodge’s estate, an entire orchard on a small urban farm.

While time has erased almost all evidence of Dodge’s fruit farm, it still exists in the memory of old-timers, in his correspondence, the testimony of caretakers and in archived photos.

Dodge’s productive estate would have extended up the bluff behind the Historic Dodge House reaching almost to what is today called Dodge Point. When Dodge first purchased these nine acres, the flora presented itself very different than the trash trees that infiltrate the once productive land today. Tallgrass and shortgrass prairie would have covered the bluffs. (The best surviving examples can be appreciated in the vicinity of the City’s new police station.)

As Dodge saw to the completion of his house in 1870, he methodically planned his orchard, which would also include an array of other fruits and hearty vegetables. In fact, as late as the early 1970s, one could hike up the bluff above Dodge’s house and discover rhubarb and asparagus.

Not only did the Dodge household benefit from the fruit farm and vegetables, but it benefited from productive livestock as well. Cows and chickens roamed the property, which produced an abundance of eggs and “really good milk,” as a former housekeeper remembered.

Yet most visible above the Dodge mansion were parallel cultivated rows of fruit trees. The cherry trees produced more than the estate could use, with some canned and others sold. “We got 25 cents a basket for the cherries,” recalled the housekeeper. Next were peach trees and apple trees, too. The apple trees “were called Northwestern Greenings, great big green apples.” (These apples won first prize at Chicago’s 1892 Fair.)

A front-page excerpt from the Omaha Sunday Bee, dated April 9, 1911, sums up the character of the Dodge estate: “One of the features of the present Dodge home in Council Bluffs is a surrounding garden of 7 acres which is filled with every variety of fruit and flowers, shade & ornamental trees, and from this admirable place there is a remarkably enchanting view of the beautiful Missouri valley for miles and miles up and down the stream.”

To be clear: this was no Victorian formal garden. In all things, Dodge was practical. He loved his garden more for its utility than its beauty. No wonder then, when away on business (as was often the case between 1870 until the turn of the twentieth century), Dodge missed the tranquility of his estate. He especially missed his home and estate in the troubled year of 1872. His current project, the Texas & Pacific Railroad, had stalled and he found himself implicated in scandals involving the financing of the Transcontinental Railroad.

In this time of challenge, Dodge longed for home. He wrote his daughters, Ella and Anne, who were, at that time, staying at the family home: “How I have wanted to hear about the place, the fruit, the garden, your studies and your plays…I want my tender grapes cared for, my raspberries well-dressed and spaded, my strawberries taken care of and my fruit protected before frost. I also want the ground around the old grapes dressed and spaded and enriched and the roots protected.” Dodge was clearly preoccupied with his plantings.

So, what does the future hold for the once verdant and productive hillside behind the Historic General Dodge House? We are hopeful that an attempt to restore a modest part of Dodge’s beloved gardens may come to pass. Since the early 1980s, the trustees and directors of the Dodge House have imagined bringing back the fruit farm, specifically, the orchard.

Over the past 40 years many studies have been commissioned: an archaeological investigation, plans to recreate the orchard with lovely manicured paved trails, and, more recently, a plan to bring back the entire orchard (nearly 45 trees) along with other cultivated produce.

These plans have not proved successful due to the cost of the project and ongoing maintenance (especially the maintenance).

More recently, leadership of the Historic General Dodge House is considering planting just one row of fruit trees behind the house. Should these trees be planted, cared for, thrive, and reward us with produce, they would be a living memory of Dodge’s passion and enjoyment of a practical and productive use of the land.

Presently, then, we may find ourselves curious what the soil in our backyards can provide. As always, at the Historic General Dodge House, the past invites us to consider our present and the future.