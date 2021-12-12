The Dodge Connection: 'I’ll be Home for Christmas?'

“I’ll be home for Christmas…”

Have you ever heard a more melancholy Christmas song? Written in 1942 to honor our young soldiers who had just entered the fray of World War II, and who could only dream of coming home, the song became a huge hit after Bing Crosby recorded it in October 1943.

Distanced by duty to their country, “home” became relegated to having hope of returning to home and hearth next year, or, as soon as possible. It is an experience and sentiment shared by every deployed member of the armed forces and their families throughout the life of our republic.

Half a century prior, General Grenville Dodge, Council Bluffs’ most famous citizen and builder of a home that now draws visitors from near and far, would have understood the longing expressed in the song. He, too, had missed many Christmases and other important dates.

Dodge put family second to duties he considered sacred: to help restore the Union as a general during the Civil War, and to unite the country as chief engineer of the Transcontinental Railroad.

Not being “home” for Christmas for many years had taken its toll. He and his wife, Ruth Anne, while always faithful, cordial and connected by mail and telegraph, lived separate lives. His middle daughter, Julia, had married and begun her own separate life back east, and he found himself increasingly alienated from his youngest daughter, Anne.

Only his eldest daughter, Lettie, understood things from her father’s perspective. His brother, Nathan P. Dodge, also sympathized. “That is the price of duty,” Nate wrote, attempting to bring some comfort along with harsh truth.

By 1902, Dodge felt torn. He took great pride in his accomplishments, but regretted the price he, and his family, had paid.

Now 71 years old and facing the twilight days of life, Dodge wants more than anything to “be home for Christmas.” After all, for several years now, he has been Council Bluffs’ very own Santa Claus. He provides food and presents for hundreds of children every season. In 1902, he would bring Christmas cheer to over 400 local children and that number would grow annually until his death weeks after Christmas in 1916.

But in 1902, he couldn’t make it home for Christmas. Once again, duty called. He was honor-bound to participate in the funeral of Julia Grant, widow of the great Civil War general and former president of the United States, Ulysses S Grant.

“I have had to lay to rest during this last week a dear friend, the wife of General U.S. Grant whom I have known since 1862. We laid her beside the body of her distinguished husband,” he wrote.

Nearly a decade earlier, Dodge had dedicated Grant’s Tomb in New York City. He saw to every detail and the dedication parade was the largest civic gathering in the United States to date. Soon his commitment to the Grant family would be complete.

Not only had Dodge been a dedicated subordinate to Grant during the Civil War, but their relationship continued to mature. Dodge’s fondest memories of his friend were their walks in Washington DC, New York and Paris. Dodge also ensured that Grant’s son, Frederick, was promoted to general. He gifted the family money during financially hard times. Now, he mourned the passing of Grant’s wife, Julia.

He wrote his regrets to his brother, Nathan P. Dodge to be shared with everyone at home in Council Bluffs:

“My dear brother ... the Christmas day draws near when the soldiers, their children and grandchildren will assemble to receive their Christmas greeting, and I hope it will be a pleasant one.”

It would be pleasant, indeed, for every child. They received a pound of provisions of items, that in our day we take for granted, but back then it was a pound of pure joy.

On December 30, 1902, it was recorded in the Daily Nonpareil that “A Christmas gift was presented to every person who was qualified to receive it, consisting of a pound of fine mixed candy, figs, a pint of nuts, an orange and apples. The presents were neatly tied in sacks and were distributed after the close of an interesting and meritorious program. A picture of General Dodge was also given to each child.”

Dodge’s generosity over a century ago stands as a reminder that even when we cannot be “home” for the holidays, the importance of holding family and friends close in our hearts never diminishes. That sentiment proved so powerful during World War II that “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” immediately became a Christmas standard, it’s words still evoking tears and deep emotions within us.

“Christmas Eve will find me, where the love light gleams. I’ll be home for Christmas, if only in my dreams.”