The Dodge Connection: Overwhelming force

Don’t bring a knife to a gunfight. Unless, that is, you have a death wish.

When the outcome matters, strategically wise people bring to a critical situation nothing less than overwhelming force. This modern American idiom, first heard in the 1987 movie “The Untouchables,” would have come in handy 150 years ago.

It’s hard to imagine a man as intelligent, accomplished and strategically wise as General Grenville Dodge as having an enemy more crafty or duplicitous than the ones he faced in the Civil War. But he did. And it consumed his life for a long time, as we are left to imagine.

Dodge is furious. He has sacrificed so much. He moved his entire family out west, homesteaded, made risky investments, put his life on the line many times during the Civil War, participated in the Indian Wars and, as a result, had been separated from his family for a decade.

Presently, Dodge serves as the chief engineer of the Union Pacific Transcontinental Railroad and it is not going well. A corrupt and mercurial man stands between Dodge and what he will later consider the greatest accomplishment of his life. That man is the man who hired him, Thomas C. Durant — doctor, businessman, moneyman and vice-president of the Union Pacific Railroad.