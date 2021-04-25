The Dodge Connection: Porches were made for more than just social interactions

Have you ever noticed, or thought about those huge porches that span the front of, and often wrap around stately Victorian houses or Second Empire gems like the General Dodge House?
A more private counterpart to those elegant front porches were found in the back of these incredible homes — porches built for practical rather than social purposes.
Aesthetically pleasing, to be sure, but such porches provided an essential service in their day, as anyone who has experienced a Midwest summer can appreciate.
We’ve spent all winter and part of this year’s spring complaining about the cold. Soon, however, we’ll be complaining about summer heat. The Midwest can be hot and downright miserable. Thankfully, most of us can retreat to air-conditioned homes and businesses.
But, what did folks do before the benefit of air conditioning? Think even further back — how did Iowans cope with the oppressive heat before the benefits of electric-powered fans?
It’s over 90 degrees, humidity can be seen hanging in the atmosphere, and there is only a modest breeze to cool one down, or worse, no breeze at all. How would you sleep?
The answer — a specialized porch for sleeping.
Often located on the backside of older homes, sleeping porches were nearly ubiquitous in middle and upper-middle-class residencies in the second half of the 19th century through World War II. These screened-in retreats — often accessed from the bedroom — offered outdoor sleeping free from the assault of insects and others pests.
Many sleeping porches were large enough to allow an entire family respite from the hot interiors of pre-air-conditioned homes. Sleeping porch accommodations often included relatively modest foldaway cots.
By the turn of the last century through the 1920s, sleeping porches continued in popularity, not only for the relief provided by sleeping outdoors, but the presumed health reasons as well. Increasingly, during this time, it was believed that hot and stale indoor air was a contributing cause of disease. Getting “fresh air” was a common prescription from doctors.
Professional advice often included leaving crowded cities altogether for the country. This made sense. Crowded apartment blocks of the day aided the spreading of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and cholera.
By the time World War II began, a heightened understanding of microbes and the nature of disease, complemented with the rise of antibiotics, began a precipitous decline in the construction and use of sleeping porches.
The Historic General Dodge House, a National Historic Landmark, features two very different sleeping porches.
The first, which was added to the home in the 1870s by General Grenville Dodge, consists of a curved sleeping porch on the second floor with a solarium below. The half-circle shape of the porch allowed for cross ventilation and stands in contrast to the rest of the mansion with its 90-degree corners.
Dodge’s daughters added the second porch after their father’s death in 1916. The south-facing porch provided for cross ventilation for two bedrooms. Between the two sleeping porches and large windows, the second floor of the Dodge House could enjoy the effects of a cool evening breeze. Once electricity was added in the 1880s the innovation of electric fans guaranteed relief even if the air was stale and static.
From the end of World War II to our present day, sleeping porches were neglected and often walled or windowed in. In fact, many younger Americans are not even aware of these once-common domestic features. For more than 50 years, we have built our houses with the intention of keeping air-conditioned air from escaping. Many Americans rarely think of cracking open a window.
Ironically, what was old is now new again. Over the last two decades, and especially given our current public health crisis, more and more homebuyers are seeking out homes with porches of any type, including sleeping porches. According to Bob Villa’s This Old House website, nearly two-thirds of homebuyers are identifying a porch as a high priority.
Other considerations that have led to an increased demand for porches include a degree of energy efficiency. Sleeping porches reduce our reliance on air conditioning. Moreover, the use of a sleeping porch better conforms to our internal clock, exposing us to the natural rhythm of day and night.