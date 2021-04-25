The Dodge Connection: Porches were made for more than just social interactions

Have you ever noticed, or thought about those huge porches that span the front of, and often wrap around stately Victorian houses or Second Empire gems like the General Dodge House?

A more private counterpart to those elegant front porches were found in the back of these incredible homes — porches built for practical rather than social purposes.

Aesthetically pleasing, to be sure, but such porches provided an essential service in their day, as anyone who has experienced a Midwest summer can appreciate.

We’ve spent all winter and part of this year’s spring complaining about the cold. Soon, however, we’ll be complaining about summer heat. The Midwest can be hot and downright miserable. Thankfully, most of us can retreat to air-conditioned homes and businesses.

But, what did folks do before the benefit of air conditioning? Think even further back — how did Iowans cope with the oppressive heat before the benefits of electric-powered fans?

It’s over 90 degrees, humidity can be seen hanging in the atmosphere, and there is only a modest breeze to cool one down, or worse, no breeze at all. How would you sleep?

The answer — a specialized porch for sleeping.