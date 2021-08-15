The Dodge Connection: 'The Art of the Call'

When guests enter the Historic General Dodge House, they are struck by a fine mother-of-pearl etagere (French for “shelf”), which prominently displays a silver and bronze calling card tray. Curious visitors often ask about the calling card tray, the cards resting in it and its functions.

What they’re inquiring about is essentially the 19th century version of social media and identification technology, when “leave your calling card” meant “tell me all about yourself.”

Today, we know who is “calling” on us, through Caller ID, Instant Messaging on Facebook, an email with a recognizable address or a text message.

That which we designate as spam or phishing goes unanswered. At other times we may be grieving the sickness or death of a loved one and may wish to only be called on by certain individuals.

The solution in our high-tech age is quite simple: we can turn off our phones and iPads, block callers and essentially shut ourselves away from others.

While technology has advanced significantly, the human need to connect and communicate remains essential and innate. And in the days before the telephone revolutionized social interaction, a calling card, presented either in person or by letter, opened up lines of communication and understanding.