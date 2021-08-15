The Dodge Connection: 'The Art of the Call'

When guests enter the Historic General Dodge House, they are struck by a fine mother-of-pearl etagere (French for “shelf”), which prominently displays a silver and bronze calling card tray. Curious visitors often ask about the calling card tray, the cards resting in it and its functions.
What they’re inquiring about is essentially the 19th century version of social media and identification technology, when “leave your calling card” meant “tell me all about yourself.”
Today, we know who is “calling” on us, through Caller ID, Instant Messaging on Facebook, an email with a recognizable address or a text message.
That which we designate as spam or phishing goes unanswered. At other times we may be grieving the sickness or death of a loved one and may wish to only be called on by certain individuals.
The solution in our high-tech age is quite simple: we can turn off our phones and iPads, block callers and essentially shut ourselves away from others.
While technology has advanced significantly, the human need to connect and communicate remains essential and innate. And in the days before the telephone revolutionized social interaction, a calling card, presented either in person or by letter, opened up lines of communication and understanding.
The calling card communicated a great deal about the caller’s social position and meaning for the call. Today, people “brand” themselves on Facebook and other social media platforms, resulting in a self-curated impression.
One hundred and fifty years ago, people also wanted to bring forward a good impression and using a calling card properly was a critical first step.
A person’s calling card was their “profile.” The appearance of a card, how it felt and how it was handed to someone communicated the presumed relationships between presenter and receiver of the card. Let’s explore this with some fascinating examples.
- Visiting a friend has always been a delight. Before the telephone, the visitor would personally call on their friend. They would present a card to the servant at the door holding a silver tray. If the soon-to-be host was home, the servant would give him or her the card.
If the host was not home, the servant would communicate regret and leave the card in the tray to identify the visit.
- The calling cards of men and women differed. Women’s cards were generally larger than men’s. The quality of the paper and how the name appeared on the card communicated a lot.
An engraved card was seen as the finest, followed by a printed card, and then by a handwritten card. That said, many folks would sign their calling card to give it a personal touch.
- On occasions when the visitor was interested in making a first-time acquaintance of an individual, they would call and present their card. If the recipient wished to visit, he or she would send a card in return.
- Hotel guests even used calling cards to invite someone to the hotel parlor or restaurant. Hotels would deliver a guest’s card to local citizens.
- And no one dared cut corners, for that would have cut off an important line of communication. Visitors needed all four corners of the card to explain the nature of the visit.
If visiting in person, the upper-right corner would be bent. On a visit to celebrate or congratulate the householder, the upper left-hand corner would be bent. If a condolence, the lower left-hand corner would be bent. If the visitor planned to be out of town for a while, they would bend the lower right-hand corner.
(A note about servants. Even modest middle-class homes had servants. This is why so many homes built before the advent of the telephone have, or once had, a servant stairway from the kitchen to the second or third floors. Immigrant labor was very affordable during that time and many homes would share a servant.)
The traditions around calling cards remind us to take our relationships seriously and to engage others with clear, polite and respectful intentions. Perhaps rescuing a little formality in our relationships could add to the value of our connectivity as we call on one another in our own place and time.