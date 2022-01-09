The Dodge Connection: 'War, ambition, bankruptcy, promotion'

“Be very prudent,” wrote Anne Dodge to her husband Grenville Mellen Dodge, in the opening weeks of the Civil War.

“Would you desire to rush forward into battle to win a name, at the expense of your life knowing what suffering you brought on your family? For our sakes, save your life ... don’t get shot or taken prisoner,” she wrote. “Don’t fight when you have odds against you.”

We associate the name General Grenville Dodge with larger-than-life feats of bravery and accomplishments, even when the odds were against him, as documented in the house where he once lived here in Council Bluffs. The Historic General Dodge House, an official National Landmark, pays tribute to the diverse array of Dodge’s military, railroad, engineering, business, political and philanthropic triumphs.

But, as the Civil War began, Dodge was near bankruptcy and had much to achieve before he would be promoted to a high rank in the Union Army. At this point in his life, his greatest asset was unbridled ambition.

Anne Dodge knew this and it ate away at her. She encouraged him to disguise himself.

“Get a soldier’s jacket ... take the shoulder straps off that winter coat you wear every day. If anything happens to you, I shall want to die!”

Dodge would have none of his wife’s counsel. “You are ruining me, Annie, in my own state ... you (would) see me posted as a coward in my own town!”

His wife’s letters weighed very heavy in his pocket, and on his mind.

Anne was right to worry. Dodge had a soldier’s education, but no practical experience as a warrior. Even Iowa’s Governor, Samuel Kirkwood, unimpressed with Dodge’s short stature, described him as a “sickly looking fellow.”

While his wife and the Governor had concerns about Dodge, he quickly won the respect of his men. He did everything for — and with — his troops. He asked nothing that he himself would not do. Thus, he came upon his first nickname, one that he would not have chosen: “Tough little fellow.”

Dodge’s ambitions and tenacity only increased when, in the closing months of 1861, his Council Bluffs businesses in banking and land speculation failed. He was now in debt and honor-bound to repay every investor. He desperately yearned for the wages that would come with a promotion.

To add injury to the insult of financial failure, Dodge, just two days after Christmas, managed to shoot himself in the leg with a small pistol, gifted to him by Anne for protection. He was the brunt of jokes. Even his friends found it amusing.

A little good news came in January. His unit, the fourth Iowa Volunteers, suffering from the bite of winter, received black frock coats rather than the typical blue. To Anne’s horror, Dodge and his unit would stand out all the more.

“Cheer up! Nobody is hurt yet,” he wrote her, but Dodge was hurt. His leg was sore from the self-inflicted wound requiring him to spend too much time in the saddle — resulting in sores of a different kind.

Dodge persisted. Come March of 1862, he would have his moment.

Most of us have never heard of the Battle of Pea Ridge on the Missouri/Arkansas border, though it proved the most critical engagement on the western front during the early days of the Civil War. And it dramatically and breathlessly showcased the warrior within Grenville Dodge.

Before the Union forces could lay siege to Vicksburg, Mississippi, and gain crucial control of the Mississippi River, they had to deal with the western armies of the Confederacy. That critical moment of decision came all too soon. The Union forces shuttered as a large contingent of Rebels was reported heading straight for them, including Dodge (who held the rank of Colonel at the time), and his men.

Victory for the North seemed far from likely. Dodge and his unit, under the command of fellow Iowan Brigadier General Samuel Curtis, were greatly outnumbered as they prepared to engage Confederate forces near Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Rebels outnumbered Union forces three to one. A total of 50,000 souls converged on the field.

We must pause to consider the absolute and abject hell of war in that day and age. Retrieval of the wounded became an afterthought. No antibiotics. Infection, disease, dysentery, malnutrition and exhaustion could be as lethal as the enemy. Hot summers and cold wet winters were oppressive. Hygiene was, as a general rule, impossible.

These facts forbid nostalgia.

Fortunately, for Union forces and for Dodge, the Confederate general, Earl Van Dorn, had force-marched his troops for three days straight in the midst of a freezing rainstorm. His army arrived cold and exhausted. As the battle began, Dodge’s corps effectively blocked the roads by felling trees. Between their exhaustion, poor leadership, lack of resources, and now, barricaded roads, the Rebels made poor progress.

Many officers played important roles during the savage battle of Pea Ridge, but Dodge’s contribution was exceptional. His bravery, courage, recklessness and boldness became the things of legend when an early biographer, J.T. Granger, wrote that General Dodge “saved Curtis’s army from disaster. Three horses were killed and a fourth wounded under him, but when the order came to retreat, Colonel Dodge bravely fought on, and simply sent back word that to retreat was ruin.”

A high price in blood was paid for this victory. The fighting was so intense that one-third of Dodge’s troops were killed or wounded and every field officer was likewise killed or wounded. The Rebels suffered terribly as well. One Confederate Commander said, “Dodge fought more like a devil than a human being.”

Dodge and his troops, dressed in their unusual black frocks, had a new nickname: “The black-coated devils.”

A name, no doubt, more to Dodge’s liking.

The victory at Pea Ridge effectively cut off most of Arkansas and all of Missouri from the rest of the Southern states. Here began the process of splitting the Confederacy in two which would be completed at Vicksburg just over a year later.

As for himself, Dodge wrote that he had suffered “three slight hits” along with a bout of diarrhea. He was the only field officer not killed or wounded. In his letters to Anne, he mentioned nothing of injury.

Within a month, Colonel Dodge became General Dodge.

Some time later, Anne would join her husband for a visit at his new command post in Corinth, Mississippi. Dodge was now on the ascent. He would never be financially broken or desperate again. Yet Anne’s insight into her husband’s psyche proved correct. His new fortunes could not, and would not, ever, tame his ambition.