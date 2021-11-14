The Dodge Connection: 'When whiskey wasn’t worth a shot'

Desperate, Dodge went straight to General Sherman to ask for rations that might better sustain him and provide for recuperation.

Sherman listened to the request. He took one look at his dilapidated Iowa general and said: “Dodge, all you want is some good whiskey” and immediately dragged Dodge to his personal tent.

While under normal circumstances, Dodge would not turn down a belt of whiskey, he knew that whiskey would not be a helpful elixir. Dodge did not relent.

“I urged my necessity upon the General, but he said it was impossible to allow me to bring forward anything; that if he did it for one he would have to do it for others; and I went away greatly disappointed, which Sherman saw,” he said.

The following day, Dodge walked into his tent and there were fresh foodstuffs.

“It is the only case in my experience,” Dodge later reflected, “where Sherman relaxed one of his orders.”

It appears, then, that Sherman had a soft spot for Dodge. But why?

It had been about a year earlier when the generals had first met under similar circumstances.