The Dodge Connection: 'When whiskey wasn’t worth a shot'

General Grenville M. Dodge felt terrible, horrible, perhaps the worst he had ever felt in his life. He was listless, lethargic, drained.
This worrisome state was in sharp contrast to his mental outlook. For the first time since the Civil War began, Dodge had reason for optimism.
Early 1864 brought with it the hope that the end of the Civil War might be in sight. Just months before, in late November, Union forces had won a hard-fought campaign in Tennessee, seizing Chattanooga.
Known as the Gateway to the South, Chattanooga’s defeat opened the door wide for General William Tecumseh Sherman’s famous march into Atlanta, which ultimately extended to the sea; a mortal blow to the very heart of the Confederacy still felt today. Dodge would play a huge role in Sherman’s southern juggernaut. The pride of Council Bluffs would go down in history.
Yet, in the process of living that history, Dodge’s body had betrayed him. Rarely one to complain, his downtrodden condition worried him: “During the march from Chattanooga to Atlanta we were very short of all kinds of provisions. We lived off bread, beans and bacon. I had been suffering during the whole of the campaign ... and thought if I could get a change of food it would help keep me up.”
Moreover, in addition to malnutrition (and perhaps even dysentery), Dodge also suffered from a wound in his side. It was infected and not getting better.
Desperate, Dodge went straight to General Sherman to ask for rations that might better sustain him and provide for recuperation.
Sherman listened to the request. He took one look at his dilapidated Iowa general and said: “Dodge, all you want is some good whiskey” and immediately dragged Dodge to his personal tent.
While under normal circumstances, Dodge would not turn down a belt of whiskey, he knew that whiskey would not be a helpful elixir. Dodge did not relent.
“I urged my necessity upon the General, but he said it was impossible to allow me to bring forward anything; that if he did it for one he would have to do it for others; and I went away greatly disappointed, which Sherman saw,” he said.
The following day, Dodge walked into his tent and there were fresh foodstuffs.
“It is the only case in my experience,” Dodge later reflected, “where Sherman relaxed one of his orders.”
It appears, then, that Sherman had a soft spot for Dodge. But why?
It had been about a year earlier when the generals had first met under similar circumstances.
“I was lying very ill at Corinth (Mississippi) and was Commander of the district. General Sherman brought with him an open letter from General Grant to me. He came in and sat down by my bedside and read the letter, which was very complimentary to me and my command.”
Grant wanted Dodge to move on Tennessee to prepare the army for the eventual push deep into enemy territory.
After reading the letter Sherman said, “Now are you well enough to do what General Grant suggested?” Upon an affirmative answer from Dodge, Sherman said, “All right, I will give you plenty of time, and you can bring up the rear, and I will issue the orders.”
By placing Dodge at the rear, Sherman gave Dodge some breathing room to rest and recoup as their war machine moved deep into Tennessee. However, Dodge did not truly know how to rest. Always one to take the initiative, Dodge ramped up his spy network into high gear helping the troops at the front of the line with reports from his now vast network of informants.
A second series of events that followed may have also induced Sherman to favor Dodge in times of need. It happened in Nashville, Tennessee. Christmas was at hand. General Grant summoned all of his western generals together to plan their winter campaign. The entourage included Grant, Sherman, Dodge, Granger and Rawlins.
Their first stop, out of etiquette, was the home of Andrew Johnson, the lone representative from a Confederate state who stuck firmly with the Union when war broke out. President Lincoln had appointed Johnson as military governor of Tennessee in 1862, and it was in this capacity that Johnson welcomed the impressive array of generals. (Johnson became Lincoln’s running mate in 1864 and assumed the presidency upon Lincoln’s assassination).
But Johnson’s character flaws became all too evident that night. The military heroes became disgusted with his behavior, which they termed as nothing less than “a performative drunken lecture.”
“We left, all of us,” recalled Dodge, “rather disgusted, as (Johnson’s) tirade was uncalled for.”
The generals would not be seen among such company.
Following that awkward moment, Sherman suggested that the party go immediately to the theater. The evening’s performance was Shakespeare’s Hamlet. (Back then, nearly everyone, even of modest education, grew up on two great works of literature: Shakespeare and the King James Bible.)
Unfortunately, Shakespeare’s play “was simply being butchered,” Dodge later recalled, “to the great amusement of a theater full of soldiers.”
The generals had not yet been recognized and wished to keep themselves incognito.
“Sherman, who was sitting next to me, talked so loudly about the play that everybody could hear him. He said, ‘Dodge, that is no way to play Hamlet!’”
Dodge retorted, “General, don’t talk so loud, some of the boys will discover us, and there will be a scene.”
Yet Sherman’s critique could not be moderated. Finally, at that critical moment when Hamlet picks up the skull of Yorick and “soliloquies upon it, a soldier in the back of the audience rose up and hollered out at the top of his voice, ‘Say pard, what is it, Yank or Reb?’” With that haphazard comment, the theater burst into laughter and the party of generals exited without being identified.
Out on the town again, Sherman suggested that General Rawlins find an oyster house for a good supper. Rawlins led them to what initially appeared to be a “very nice” restaurant. Upon entering, the only table that would seat the party was occupied by a single man who rudely refused to move to a smaller table. Not bothering to “pull rank” Rawlins led the group back into the night lit only by oil street lamps.
Grant, frustrated by a combination of the late hour and hunger, asked a policeman where they might find a good oyster meal. He recommended a restaurant owned and operated by a widow. The generals arrived at the establishment, ordered, enjoyed their meal and had a fine conversation. Suddenly, the proprietress came to the table and informed them, because of Sherman’s own military order, it was nearly midnight and the restaurant was obliged to close.
With dinner cut short, they returned to Grant’s headquarters and told the staff of their evening’s adventures. That same night, the press got word and the details hit the morning paper. It came to pass, then, as the generals were enjoying their morning coffee, they were informed that the theater manager, the restaurant proprietor, the widow and the chief of police had all assembled. “They all seemed to think that they had committed some offense that would close their houses.”
Sherman, Grant, Dodge and the others laughed it off.
No doubt, with these fond memories in mind, Sherman was pleased to bring some nourishment beyond plain whiskey to young General Dodge.
Just a few years later, following the close of the Civil War, Sherman helped Dodge ensure his continued unilateral command of the Transcontinental Railroad’s route.
Another 20 years pass. Nearly every Saturday, Sherman calls on Dodge at his office on Broadway in the heart of New York City. The old soldiers watch the international steamers come in and go out. They remember the past. They also consider the future of what is again the United States of America.
The South has rejoined the North through war.
The East has joined the West through rail.
And both their names are stamped firmly on that great Unification.