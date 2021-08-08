Tickets dwindling for Union Pacific vintage train ride in Louisiana

Tickets are going fast for a Union Pacific Railroad vintage train ride for railroad buffs and supporters of the Union Pacific Museum at 200 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs.

The one-way trip on Aug. 22 from New Orleans to the city of Plaquemine, Louisiana, is the annual gala fundraiser for the nonprofit museum.

The 2021 Union Pacific Museum Special will take passengers northwest along the southwest shore of Lake Pontchartrain, along the Mighty Mississippi and over the historic Huey P. Long Bridge, named after the state’s 40th governor, to Plaquemine, some 86 miles away. With the train traveling at a comfortable pace, the journey will take four to five hours, according to Patricia LaBounty, curator of the museum.

“It’s going to be a leisurely trip up the river (valley),” she said.

Pulling the two domed passenger cars — the Challenger coach car, the Colorado Eagle diner and the Promontory, Union Pacific’s traveling museum — will be the Union Pacific’s renowned Big Boy, engine No. 4014.

“It’s a chance to ride on equipment that is not publicly available on a route that’s not publicly available behind the largest steam locomotive in the world,” LaBounty said.