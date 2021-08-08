Tickets dwindling for Union Pacific vintage train ride in Louisiana

Tickets are going fast for a Union Pacific Railroad vintage train ride for railroad buffs and supporters of the Union Pacific Museum at 200 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs.
The one-way trip on Aug. 22 from New Orleans to the city of Plaquemine, Louisiana, is the annual gala fundraiser for the nonprofit museum.
The 2021 Union Pacific Museum Special will take passengers northwest along the southwest shore of Lake Pontchartrain, along the Mighty Mississippi and over the historic Huey P. Long Bridge, named after the state’s 40th governor, to Plaquemine, some 86 miles away. With the train traveling at a comfortable pace, the journey will take four to five hours, according to Patricia LaBounty, curator of the museum.
“It’s going to be a leisurely trip up the river (valley),” she said.
Pulling the two domed passenger cars — the Challenger coach car, the Colorado Eagle diner and the Promontory, Union Pacific’s traveling museum — will be the Union Pacific’s renowned Big Boy, engine No. 4014.
“It’s a chance to ride on equipment that is not publicly available on a route that’s not publicly available behind the largest steam locomotive in the world,” LaBounty said.
The Promontory, named after Promontory Summit, Utah, where the Union Pacific and Central Pacific Railroads joined to complete the Transcontinental Railroad, was postal storage car No. 5779 before it was renamed in 1993 and converted into a museum car, according to the Union Pacific website. It now carries the “Union Pacific Experience,” a multimedia walk-through exhibition that illustrates the story of the Transcontinental Railroad and how Union Pacific is building America.
“The Union Pacific Museum is so grateful to our loyal patrons and donors for helping us making it through a year that was so difficult for everybody — and grateful to the Union Pacific for the use of equipment like this,” LaBounty said. “We have patrons and donors all over the United States.”
Key points about the event include the following:
• Seats are assigned by lottery. When tickets for a group are purchased at the same time, all efforts will be made to seat that group together. Passengers will remain assigned to the same car throughout the excursion.
• No passengers younger than 18 allowed.
• The train is air-conditioned and equipped with restrooms.
• Passengers will remain onboard throughout the trip.
• Union Pacific requires masks on the train and indoors in New Orleans.
• The entire train is nonsmoking and non-vaping.
Complimentary return bus transportation will be provided to return passengers to the provided parking in New Orleans. Passengers are advised to wear close-toed, sturdy shoes and prepare for varying weather conditions.
The train equipment, much of it built before 1940, has limited accessibility. Passengers with limited mobility are welcome but must be able to leave their mobility device to board the train, use the facilities or to move through the cars.
The special train will be running on live track operated by Union Pacific. As a result, the train may occasionally need to temporarily stop on a siding to allow freight traffic to pass. Delays are also possible. The museum is not responsible for consequences of delays, regardless of the cause.
Specific boarding information and National World War II Museum passes will be mailed to passengers. Tickets will be available for pickup at the Aug. 21 evening passenger reception at the Louisiana Memorial Pavilion at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.
Payment is required at the time reservations are made via PayPal. Tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable. Seats are limited.
The Union Pacific Museum and the Higgins Hotel next to the World War II Museum have partnered to offer a special room rate for passengers. Passengers can make reservations online on the accommodations page of the event website, uptraintix.com/index.html, or by calling 833-357-1172 and asking for the Union Pacific Museum Association Fundraiser group rate.
Transportation from the New Orleans International Airport to the Higgins Hotel can also be arranged using a link on the accommodations page.
To visit the event website, go to uptraintix.com/index.html.