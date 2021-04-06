Two local Girl Scouts bring smiles to Primrose Retirement Community

Two local Girl Scouts, Adelaide McGrath, 7, and her sister Maelle, 9, from Troop 242, donated 80 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to the residents at Primrose Retirement Community on Friday.

The girls had originally come to Primrose during the last week of February to sell cookies, but found that some residents couldn’t afford any.

Adelaide and Maelle McGrath were devastated when they found out some residents couldn’t afford a box, and that’s when they decided to raise money to donate a box to each resident, their mom, Sarah McGrath, said.

Sarah McGrath had made a post on Facebook reaching out for donations, and it took them a little over four weeks to raise the money. Each box of cookies is $5, so they needed to raise at least $400 to get 80 boxes.

“A lot of small local businesses in Council Bluffs donated, and without them this wouldn’t have been possible,” she said.

Residents were very happy when the Girl Scouts came because it was a chance for them to get out of their apartments, and seeing the kids really put a smile on their faces, said Stephanie Kenealy, the life enrichment coordinator at Primrose.