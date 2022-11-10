Two retired service members ready to help other veterans start new careers

Veterans seeking employment will find a team on their side at Iowa Workforce Development.

U.S. Air Force MSgt. Thomas Bryson (retired), veteran career planner; and Army 1st Sgt. Rick Honeycutt (retired), local veteran employment representative, specialize in helping veterans plan their civilian careers, prepare for employment and find job opportunities.

Bryson, a native of Colorado Springs, Colorado and graduate of Colorado Christian University, served as an Air Force administrative services coordination specialist for 20 years.

Honeycutt, originally from Sioux City, spent 21 ½ years as a military policeman specializing in training and handling military working dogs. He now serves veterans in the western one-third of Iowa, traveling among Iowa Workforce Development offices in Council Bluffs, Creston, Sioux City, Denison and Spencer.

Having gone through the transition from active duty to civilian life themselves, they help veterans build their resumes and translate skills they learned in the military — whether or not they were directly related to their specialization — into civilian terminology.

“If a guy was a tanker, we have to find out the skills he had besides being a tanker,” Bryson said.

They use a website that shows different military careers and their parallels in the civilian world, if there are any, said Bryson, who served as an administrative services coordination specialist for 20 years.

“Some translate directly to civilian jobs and some don’t,” Honeycutt said.

And some veterans may not want to do the same kind of work they did in the military, he said.

Honeycutt and Bryson can advise job-seekers when they need further training for the work they would like to do, Bryson said.

Honeycutt advocates for veterans with businesses and finds that most employers are very receptive to hiring veterans.

“They have a work ethic, leadership skills,” he said. “They’re not afraid to step up and do something when it needs to be done.”

Said Bryson, “All the branches kind of have the same mindset: doing what’s right and getting the job done.”

At IowaWORKS, they see veterans of various ages and backgrounds, Honeycutt said.

“We’re seeing a lot of the older veterans, at this point,” he said.

They may be Vietnam veterans who have retired but find they need more income or younger vets who need to find a good civilian career, Honeycutt said.

“What’s nice is the military has a transition program for them,” he said.

However, once a service member is discharged, they can’t return to their base, Bryson said.

“We pick up from there,” he said.

Honeycutt or Bryson will remind them to look for benefits, as well as decent pay, and will help them prepare for interviews. They also help veterans who have extra challenges.

“We work with individuals with significant barriers to employment,” Bryson said, adding that spouses are also eligible for this kind of assistance. Barriers may include age, disability, homelessness, low income, lack of civilian work experience and other factors.

“We’re definitely there for veterans that really need that extra help,” he said.

IowaWORKS can also refer veterans to programs such as Adult Basic Education, Vocational Rehabilitation or dislocated worker, if needed, Bryson said.

During his military career, Bryson served mainly as a customer service specialist, contributing to base morale, recreation and welfare and large-scale event planning and coordinating, according to his bio. He deployed to Prince Sultan Air Force Base, Saudi Arabia; Manas Air Base, Kyrgyzstan; Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; Sather Air Base, Iraq; and Talil Air Base, Iraq. He also completed assignments at Goodfellow AFB, San Angelo, Texas; Peterson AFB, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station, Colorado; and U.S. Strategic Command, Nebraska.

Once he retired from the Air Force, Bryson worked as a sales executive, administrative coordinator and civilian employee at Stratcom. He decided to stay in Council Bluffs with his wife, Kim, daughters Katie, Amanda and Billie and Newfoundland puppy Chocolate.

After retiring from the Army, Honeycutt worked as a canine officer at a prison before transferring into investigations. After 10 years, he joined the Kansas State University Police Department as the director of security at K-State-Salina. After that, he returned to Iowa to be closer to family. He and his wife, Kris, have two adult sons.