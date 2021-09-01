United Way grants to help fuel FAMILY Inc.'s home visits and outreach efforts

It was the first time screenings had ever been offered at the Dr. Seuss celebration, Kolakowski said.

“Since that time, we have been able to conduct over 250 screenings” in rural Pottawattamie and Mills Counties, she said.

The unit is taken to schools when students are being given oral health screenings as part of the I-Smile program, Kolakowski said. Then, if schools do not want outside visitors because of a COVID-19 outbreak, students can go out to the mobile unit to have a screening, she said.

Kolakowski believes there are additional ways the mobile unit can be used and is checking with local partners to see if they have functions where the Mobile Wellness Unit could provide a service. She believes it could be useful in disaster situations for distributing food and supplies.

“We’ve also partnered with Pottawattamie County Public Health, and they’ve been joining us at a few screening events and administering the COVID vaccine,” she said.

Family Inc. will have a booth (but not the mobile unit) at the Block Party in Bayliss Park Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St.

