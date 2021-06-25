 Skip to main content
Upcoming Council Bluffs Public Library programs
Upcoming Council Bluffs Public Library programs

Color Wheel.jpg

A color wheel is shown above.

 Courtesy Council Bluffs Library

Every Color Has a Story

The Council Bluffs Public Library is educating the public on the history of colors that surround us everyday.

“All the tints, hues, dyes and shades of the colors around you can be traced back to a specific point in history,” a press release said.

Laura Keyes.jpg

Keyes

Tuesday, the library will virtually host Laura Keyes as she presents “Every Color Has a Story” at 6:30 p.m.

This program will be virtual, but guests can watch at the library in Meeting Room B, or from their own home over Zoom.

These programs are free to the public but reservations are required and can be made at 712-323-7553 ext. 132.

For more information, visit councilbluffslibrary.org.

