Vietnam veteran to serve as Grand Marshal for Veterans Day Parade

After serving in the U.S. Army for more than 20 years – including two tours of duty in Vietnam — Clayton “Cactus” Schaner of Council Bluffs will be honored as Grand Marshal of this year’s Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at South Main Street and Ninth Avenue.

Schaner is “just the type of veteran the committee wants to honor as Grand Marshal,” said Brad Powell, a member of the Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade Committee.

“He’s been involved in all things veteran for years — around the post, the parade — and he does have a pretty good military record,” Powell said.

Schaner, 85, grew up in New Salem, North Dakota — a town of about 1,000 people west of Bismarck. His first job was driving a vehicle for a Native American medicine man who made house calls and treated people with herbs, barks and roots — although Schaner isn’t sure whether he actually had a driver’s license yet. When the medicine man died, he worked for the man’s son, who serviced septic systems. He then held jobs in Texas and Michigan before returning to North Dakota to work as a farm hand.

He joined the Army on Sept. 13, 1955 at the age of 18 and completed basic training at Camp Chaffee, Arkansas and artillery training at Fort Benning, Georgia. After a couple years at Fort Benning, he was sent to Heidelberg, Germany. During his four years in Heidelberg, he completed the high school education he had never finished back home.

After a couple short stints at Fort Lewis, Washington, Schaner was sent to Germany for another tour. Despite the demands of being on active duty, he and his former wife had two sons and two daughters. In 1966, he was sent to Fort Mead, Maryland, where a transportation company was formed in preparation for the Vietnam War. He was sent back to Germany in 1966 before being deployed to Vietnam, where he was a platoon sergeant in a transportation company.

Each platoon had a gun truck or “hard truck” to defend it in case it drew enemy fire, Schaner said. The trucks had side panels that could withstand small arms fire and a couple guns mounted on them — maybe an M-16, maybe a .50-caliber machine gun, he said.

“It was a little bit of everything — whatever you could get munitions for,” he said.

After a year in Vietnam, Schaner was sent to Fort Riley, Kansas, then Fort Carson, Colorado before being deployed to Vietnam again in 1970. On this tour, he became an operations sergeant for transportation and was in charge of running supply convoys in the Cam Ranh Bay area and near the Cambodia border. As operations sergeant, he was in charge of a whole company — three platoons.

“Once I became operations sergeant, I wasn’t out on the road as much,” he said.

If his convoys drew any fire, it was small arms fire, Schaner said.

“We never had a full-scale attack,” he said. “Most of the hard-hit convoys were up north.”

From 1973-75, Schaner was again stationed in Germany, where he was in charge of a motor pool of 400 vehicles. With his workforce made up mostly of German civilians, this was his most plush assignment, he said.

In January 1976, Schaner was sent to Fort Carson, where he retired on May 1, 1976. After his discharge, he looked for jobs in Colorado and then moved to the Council Bluffs area and went to work for a trucking company. He continued to work in the trucking industry until his retirement several decades later.

“I climbed out of a truck shortly before I turned 80,” he said.

The parade will follow its traditional route, proceeding north on South Main Street and Pearl Street to West Broadway, jogging east to Main Street and returning south on Main as far as Story Street, where participants will turn east and disband.

A free lunch will be served after the parade at American Legion Post No. 2, 716 S. Fourth St. The event will also include raffles, auctions and prizes.

There is no cost to participate in the parade. Parade information, including online and mail-in entry forms, the parade route and rules, can be found at councilbluffsveteransdayparade.org. For more information, contact the Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade Committee at CBVeteransdayparade@gmail.com or call 402-319-3999 or 402-490-3070.