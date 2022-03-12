Virtual lecture to examine impact of railroads on Indigenous communities

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum will host a virtual presentation of historian David Beck’s lecture, “Unfair Labor? American Indians and the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday online.

Beck is professor of Native American studies at the University of Montana. He is the author of several books, including, “The Struggle for Self Determination: History of the Menominee Indians since 1854,” (Nebraska 2005), and is coauthor with Rosalyn LaPier of “City Indian: Native American Activism in Chicago, 1893-1934,” (Nebraska 2015).

This presentation uses the 1893 world’s fair as a lens to reveal Indigenous responses to the vast changes of the late nineteenth century, according to a press release from the museum. The impact of newly built railroads on Indigenous communities in 19th-century United States and Canada cannot be overstated. They both hastened the demise of Indigenous economies and provided a useful tool for Indigenous people to travel to places where they could earn a living.

One such instance was traveling to and from Chicago and the World's Columbian Exposition, the press release stated. Indigenous people from across the world came to Chicago in 1893 to work at and/or enjoy the Exposition.

However, Native Americans rarely used the railroad to obtain permanent jobs in the cities, Beck said.

"In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, very few American Indians worked in cities," he said. "Chicago, for example, which was a hub of Native American activism, counted only a few hundred Indigenous Americans among its population.

"But Indigenous people regularly used the railroads for transportation," Beck said. "Leaders of tribal nations traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with the president by rail. Oftentimes, they did this to try to ensure that the United States would meet its treaty obligations to Indigenous communities. By the 1920s, Indigenous leaders were traveling by rail to Washington to meet with attorneys and to lobby Congress for permission to sue the United States for breach of its treaty and trust obligations in the Court of Claims."

Native Americans also used the railroads to work temporary and seasonal jobs, Beck said.

"Indigenous people who worked in Wild West shows traveled across the U.S. by rail," he said. "And Indigenous children, when they were taken from their homes and sent to far-away boarding schools, were often sent by rail."

Railroads were the vehicle for pioneers who had little regard for the people who lived on the land they wanted.

"Railroads led to a rapid increase in westward migration by immigrants and white Americans, who were enticed to move into recently acquired Indigenous lands through widespread advertising campaigns that spread even to Europe," Beck said. "And by the 1880s and 1890s, the United States was breaking up reservations with a policy that confiscated land from the tribes and turned it over to individual Indigenous people -- and sold the remaining reservation lands to non-Indians."

The railroads themselves played a role in taking and using Native Americans' land, Beck said.

"Railroad officials connived to acquire Indigenous lands, and railroads were often run through Indigenous communities with congressional permission," he said. "Railroads divided hunting grounds -- and, of course, white invaders and entrepreneurs who arrived by rail and built towns along the railroad lines illegally took Indigenous lands and resources. And they used the railroads to transport their newly acquired wealth -- in minerals or cattle or timber -- to market. One thing that Indigenous people did in response was to use the railroads to travel to Washington to protest to government officials the abuses they were facing in their increasingly surrounded homelands."

The virtual lecture is free, but registration is required at uprrmuseum.org.

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum is located at 200 Pearl Street in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and is open Friday and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Admission is free, reservations are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. Go to www.uprrmuseum.org to reserve your visitation time.

