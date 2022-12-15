Wilson Middle School Christmas store offers free gifts for students, families

Wilson Middle School students and families have a special shopping destination during the holiday season.

Each year, eighth-grade counselor Kim Moore opens a Christmas store at the school with merchandise that is priceless (free). Students can pick out something for themselves and gifts for their family members. Volunteers even wrap the items chosen with wrapping paper provided by the staff. Some staff members donate games.

“We have a lot of kids who would not get Christmas if we didn’t run this,” she said.

One boy picked out a new suit, shirt and tie for his dad so he could celebrate getting a new job.

It’s the fifth year for the store, founded by Moore. The tradition started when a girl came to the counseling office with bed bugs. She didn’t have a change of clothes, so Moore gave her the clothes she was going to wear to exercise after school.

“I went to work out in my dress pants,” she said. “They were all looking at me like ‘what are you doing?’”

The temporary enterprise in the weight room offers lots of clothes, some hygiene products and a few holiday decorations. The merchandise is donated by members at Core 10 Pilates, where Moore exercises; the Pout boutique in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, where her sister, Jolene Burkhart, works; and staff members at the school.

“The Knights of Columbus donates coats every year,” she said.

Moore credited Core 10 and its 150 members with contributing most of the goods.

“They give me stuff all year long,” she said. “They’ve been incredible.”

“Core Giving Month is November,” said Amy Skolaut, trainer at Core 10. “Members bring in stuff the whole month.”

Lori Johnson, an instructor at Core 10, brought a vanload of clothes over from Core 10 last Thursday, Moore said. She also arranges the clothes on the tables by age group.

Students in need are invited to the store, based on recommendations from teachers and churches, referrals from local agencies and lists from past years, Moore said. They try to reach students who won’t ask for help.

“We try to do it during their electives, so they don’t miss their core classes,” she said. “We’ll have kids who think they have to hide stuff. They’re just in shock that it’s free, I guess.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, 412 students had shopped at the store.

“We’ve gone through a ton of stuff already,” she said. “We’re so used to doing this now, we kind of look forward to it.”

When the shop closed at the end of last year’s run, about 500 people had come through, Moore said.

“I think we’ll have more this year,” she said.

The first two years, students wrote thank-you notes to Core 10. Since then, she has had them sign a piece of poster board, which is then given to Core 10 so members know their donations are being received by Wilson families.

The store also stocks the school closet with clothes for students and gives some of the clothes to local homeless shelters, Moore said. Students can also get snacks in the counseling office.

Meanwhile, eighth-graders at Wilson are collecting nonperishable food to give to local pantries as a community service project as part of the International Baccalaureate program at Wilson. They also helped with meals for Thanksgiving.