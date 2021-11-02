Winterfest returns: Annual event to be held Nov. 19

Winterfest will return to Council Bluffs.

The City of Council Bluffs and its partners will host Winterfest at Bayliss Park from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. The city noted it will again partner with the Council Bluffs Public Library, The 712 Initiative, Union Pacific Museum and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment (PACE) to stage this Council Bluffs holiday tradition.

“Winterfest is our annual lighting ceremony in Bayliss Park,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said in a release. “What started as a simple countdown in 2015 has grown into a well-attended festival that makes you feel like you’re on a holiday movie set.”

Organizers canceled Winterfest in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there was a light display at Bayliss Park and a holiday lights tour.

“After a year away, I’m excited to be back at Winterfest,” the release cheekily reported, Santa Claus, Winterfest guest of honor, as saying. “My scroll is more than ready to record this year’s wishes.”

The main event at Winterfest is the Bayliss Park Lighting Ceremony. At 6:30 p.m., Santa Claus and Mayor Walsh lead the crowd in a song of Jingle Bells followed by a countdown, after which Bayliss Park is illuminated with more than 40,000 twinkle lights.