The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce will hosts guest speaker Lisa Even on the topic “JOY is My Job” for its upcoming Women Inspiring Women event set for Tuesday, March 21 at the Council Bluffs Country Club.

Even will speak on how to create more joy in your life.

“Life doesn’t Life doesn’t happen tomorrow at noon, it happens today ... in every moment, situation and scenario. We invite you to be part of a energetic, yet practical and implementable session that is scenario-based,” according to a Chamber press release. “Lisa introduces joy challenges that allow participants to create their own JOY calendars (personal and professional). Lisa uses specific examples — some funny, some moving, some inspiring — so you will leave with powerful (and executable) strategies to create JOY immediately.”

The event runs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the club, 4500 Piute St.

Cost is $10 for Chamber members and $15 for non-members. Registration is required and can be done online.

Women Inspiring Women is a program started by the Chamber with the goal of bringing women together to motivate, inspire, connect and celebrate women. Each session will offer actionable tools and takeaways to ensure each participant leaves filled with the knowledge and perseverance to conquer their daily lives, according to the Chamber website. Speakers cover all topics, from relationships to entrepreneurship to juggling business and family lives.

For additional information, contact Kim Buthe or visit Women Inspiring Women on Facebook.