YMCA gets in the game with esports team

The Charles E. Lakin YMCA has joined the esports movement.
The YMCA Jackalopes recently finished their second season, and the Y is taking registrations for their third, according to Kyle Gay, senior program director at the Charles E. Lakin and Mills County YMCAs.
This fall, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High Schools will launch esports programs, and Iowa Western Community College plans to get one going as soon as they get a coach hired, President Dan Kinney said. The college will probably start offering gaming scholarships in fall 2022, he said.
The Y started a team after Chris Tointon, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Omaha, announced that a national esports league of 96 YMCAs was being launched and metro Ys should participate, Gay said. Tointon serves on the national YMCA Board.
So the Y purchased three Sony Playstations, three Xboxes and three Nintendo Switches.
The national pilot season of online video game competitions ran from April 5 through May 20 and featured the games Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Bros. and NBA2K, Gay said. Players at the local Y ranged from sixth to 12th grade.
“We had 10 kids signed up for our spring season,” he said.
Isaac Beckman, a soon-to-be sophomore at Thomas Jefferson High School, was already an avid gamer and signed up for the Jackalopes because the team was playing a game he liked.
“Last season was Smash Bros.,” he said during gaming practice Tuesday.
Super Smash Bros. is also a favorite of Nathaniel Hatch, an incoming freshman at Thomas Jefferson.
“A lot of the kids are into Smash Bros.,” said Jared Schmeckpeper, instructor and coach of the Jackalopes.
During the summer season, the Jackalopes grew to 28 members and competed with teams from the Lincoln and Valley, Nebraska YMCAs and McMillan Magnet Center in Omaha, Gay said.
By the time players join the team, they’ve already been gaming for fun and have developed some skills, Schmeckpeper said. Once they do, most play on site at the YMCA, while some play from home.
“When they do it here, they do more socializing” and develop their social skills, he said. He has seen some shy students become much more outgoing.
Some parents have noticed a change in their children, too, Gay said.
“We’re getting comments from parents (about) young kids coming out of the woodwork,” he said.
YMCA officials are happy to see that they are reaching a new population of youth with the program, Gay said.
“Across the nation, 80% of the kids in esports are not kids that have ever walked into a YMCA,” he said.
The program includes curriculum to help students develop as individuals, learn to take responsibility, resolve conflicts and learn life skills, Gay said.
The Jackalopes spend about half an hour a week on the curriculum, Schmeckpeper said.
Part of the curriculum will be learning how to livestream and how to do sports webcasting, Gay said.
“We’re going to try to learn to do broadcasting with Twitch,” Schmeckpeper said.
The national fall season, which will feature Super Smash Bros., NBA2K and Rocket League, goes from Sept. 20 through Nov. 12, with practices beginning on Sept. 13. The Jackalopes will be expanded to include students in grades 3-12, with different divisions for grades 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. Those in grades 3-8 will play from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and players in grades 9-12 will play from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“They’ll play kids from all over the United States,” Schmeckpeper said.
They also have a couple matches from the summer season to make up, he said.
For more information or to register, visit metroymca.org/ymca-e-sports.