YMCA gets in the game with esports team

“Last season was Smash Bros.,” he said during gaming practice Tuesday.

Super Smash Bros. is also a favorite of Nathaniel Hatch, an incoming freshman at Thomas Jefferson.

“A lot of the kids are into Smash Bros.,” said Jared Schmeckpeper, instructor and coach of the Jackalopes.

During the summer season, the Jackalopes grew to 28 members and competed with teams from the Lincoln and Valley, Nebraska YMCAs and McMillan Magnet Center in Omaha, Gay said.

By the time players join the team, they’ve already been gaming for fun and have developed some skills, Schmeckpeper said. Once they do, most play on site at the YMCA, while some play from home.

“When they do it here, they do more socializing” and develop their social skills, he said. He has seen some shy students become much more outgoing.

Some parents have noticed a change in their children, too, Gay said.

“We’re getting comments from parents (about) young kids coming out of the woodwork,” he said.

YMCA officials are happy to see that they are reaching a new population of youth with the program, Gay said.