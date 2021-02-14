Young artists bring Valentine's Day cheer to seniors at Fox Run

Children in Family Inc.’s family support program have been working to brighten Valentine’s Day weekend for residents at Fox Run Assisted Living.
During the past month, children age 5 and younger from all over Pottawattamie County made plenty of Valentine’s Day cards for Fox Run seniors, according to Lauren Rollins, family engagement coordinator for Family Inc. Since Family Inc. is doing home visits virtually due to the pandemic, staff just dropped off supplies families could use to make the cards.
“It’s a great way for our families to give back,” she said.
It’s also a fun project for the children and a way for them to work on their fine motor skills, Rollins said.
The instigator of the project was Jean Bohnker, an elder care advisor for Assisted Living Locators and former employee of Family. She shared the idea with Rollins, who took it from there.
“The kids in the community wanted to give out some love after not being able to visit people for a while,” said Bohnker, who helps families find assisted living options for their loved ones.
Fox Run residents have had some lonely times during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are currently allowed to have visitors by appointment, said McKenna Murphy, senior living counselor at Fox Run. Still, she was sure the facility’s 65 residents would appreciate the special greeting from the children.
“I think they’re really going to like it,” she said.
On Friday, Rollins delivered the cards to the senior living facility’s cafeteria, where Murphy had gathered a small group of residents. Staff members handed out masks covered with hearts donated by Sherry Blakeman, director of environmental services.
As expected, the cards were well received by the residents.
“It’s nice,” said Julia McGrew.
“These are nice cards,” said Betty Belter. “These are so cute!”
Carol Knudsen said the cards were a nice surprise.
The cards varied in design and decorations. Some young artists had colored in a heart-shaped outline. Others had written “Happy Valentine’s Day” and decorated the card with heart stickers. Some cards had hearts on them that contained stripes, wavy lines and/or polka dots. And some were hearts cut out of red construction paper with accordion-like arms and legs.
One, made by 6-month-old Franklin, featured two red footprints. The card said, “From the bottom of my heart to the tips of my toes … I love you.”
Family staff member Rachel Zeller’s daughters in middle and high school had made numerous cards by fastening two wooden hearts together and gluing on letters from a Scrabble game to spell words like “caring,” “loving,” etc.