Young artists bring Valentine's Day cheer to seniors at Fox Run

Children in Family Inc.’s family support program have been working to brighten Valentine’s Day weekend for residents at Fox Run Assisted Living.

During the past month, children age 5 and younger from all over Pottawattamie County made plenty of Valentine’s Day cards for Fox Run seniors, according to Lauren Rollins, family engagement coordinator for Family Inc. Since Family Inc. is doing home visits virtually due to the pandemic, staff just dropped off supplies families could use to make the cards.

“It’s a great way for our families to give back,” she said.

It’s also a fun project for the children and a way for them to work on their fine motor skills, Rollins said.

The instigator of the project was Jean Bohnker, an elder care advisor for Assisted Living Locators and former employee of Family. She shared the idea with Rollins, who took it from there.

“The kids in the community wanted to give out some love after not being able to visit people for a while,” said Bohnker, who helps families find assisted living options for their loved ones.