Your favorite homemade bee products without the 'sting'

Carol and Brian Orth have all your bee product needs at their new shop, Bountiful Blossoms Bee Co., 21341 Eastman Road, in Glenwood.

The shop, which opened Aug. 6, is stocked with honey, beeswax candles, soaps, beard oils, facial serums and balms, among other products.

The business, created in 2015, sold products online, at other retail shops and at farmer’s markets around the Council Bluffs-Omaha area. Carol said their goal is to produce unique natural products that incorporate the healing and healthy aspects of honey and beeswax.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many markets were not allowing non-food items, and we had to do something else to keep our business going,” she said. “We had always wanted to open a retail shop and do more educational programs on our farm, and a silver lining of the pandemic was that it gave us the push to try something new.”

The process of making products varies with each item. Bar soaps take a minimum of four weeks to cure and candles can be made in a few hours.

“All of the products (we) make are made in small batches in an artisanal manner and require extra care,” Carol said. “The honey is collected in batches so that we isolate honey varietals. This isolation takes extra care and time to get it right.”