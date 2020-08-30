Your favorite homemade bee products without the 'sting'

Carol and Brian Orth have all your bee product needs at their new shop, Bountiful Blossoms Bee Co., 21341 Eastman Road, in Glenwood.
The shop, which opened Aug. 6, is stocked with honey, beeswax candles, soaps, beard oils, facial serums and balms, among other products.
The business, created in 2015, sold products online, at other retail shops and at farmer’s markets around the Council Bluffs-Omaha area. Carol said their goal is to produce unique natural products that incorporate the healing and healthy aspects of honey and beeswax.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many markets were not allowing non-food items, and we had to do something else to keep our business going,” she said. “We had always wanted to open a retail shop and do more educational programs on our farm, and a silver lining of the pandemic was that it gave us the push to try something new.”
The process of making products varies with each item. Bar soaps take a minimum of four weeks to cure and candles can be made in a few hours.
“All of the products (we) make are made in small batches in an artisanal manner and require extra care,” Carol said. “The honey is collected in batches so that we isolate honey varietals. This isolation takes extra care and time to get it right.”
Carol is a biology professor at Creighton University in Omaha and said she and her husband, Brian, initially started the business to help provide some funds to run pilot studies in her honey bee research program at Creighton.
“As the business and my honey bee research program have grown, I have found that one feeds the other — I am a better honey bee researcher because I understand the pragmatic aspects of beekeeping, and I am a better beekeeper because I am always researching honey bee health in my colonies,” she said.
Carol is currently researching honey bee viruses and aging, and teaches courses on disease biology and microbiology.
“I currently have a grant from the National Science Foundation to develop cell culture lines from honey bees so that researchers can study bee viral infection and pathology dynamics in more detail in the future,” she said.
Carol’s interest in bees stems from growing up on a honey bee farm in Elgin. On the farm, there were about 2,000 bee colonies. Brian had a passion for land management and prairie restoration and enjoyed restoring habitat to benefit wildlife, Carol said.
“In both of these previous experiences, we learned the difficulties of agricultural endeavors and the value of persistence and hard work,” she said. “Also, our scientific training at Iowa State and the University of Wisconsin-Madison allowed us to meticulously investigate problems and devise creative solutions.”
Carol said with her background in bees and Brian’s land management training, they connect habitat to bee biology in ways that are “informative and helpful for the public and other beekeepers alike.”
They hope to offer beekeeping classes and field days more in 2021, if the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic permits.
“Our goals are to be able to educate people on the importance of bees and how they truly serve as a ‘canary in the coal mine’ for the health of our ecosystem, while at the same time providing them with good, natural products that incorporate bee products,” she said.
Those who attend events or classes should remember there’s always the chance they could be stung.
“We try to avoid it at all costs, of course,” Carol said. “The most common way in which we get stung is by accidentally smashing them with our fingers when we are removing frames from the colonies. We probably get stung about once a day when we are working on the bees in the field, although it can be as high as 10 times a day on a bad day.”
Shop hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Those interested can shop online, see products and find information at bountifulblossomsbeecompany.com.
Delivery is free in the Council Bluffs, Omaha and Glenwood area for any orders over $15.
