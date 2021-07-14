Lincoln Journeys to Council Bluffs

Abraham Lincoln had many great attributes, but his sense of humor topped the list. And in the summer of 1859, the residents of Council Bluffs witnessed firsthand the quick wit that helped catapult Lincoln into the White House the following year.

When the tall, gangly, clean shaven lawyer from Illinois visited Council Bluffs that fateful summer, the citizens prepared for him a frontier farm feast (known back in the day as a “bowery dinner”). Among the fare: pounds of fried chicken, fresh baked cakes and more.

About an hour before dinner commenced, “a gang of marauders” watching the preparations from just outside of Bayliss Park rushed in and, in a flash, scooped up and ran off with the whole spread.

Keeping his cool — and with customary dry wit, — Mr. Lincoln praised the thieves on the “astuteness” of their taste.

With the theft of dinner, Lincoln walked across the street to the Pusey home (now occupied by Cutler O’Neil funeral home) for a private dinner. Lincoln had been acquainted with the William Pusey and his family when the banker lived in Springfield, Illinois. During dinner he drank from among a delicate set of Baccarat crystal goblets now on display in the Dodge House dining room.