Local enthusiasts go fly a kite at La Vista festival; they say you should, too

Teddy bears, frogs and even a giant squid were among the characters floating high above the La Vista Sports Complex on Sunday as members of the Midwest Winds Kitefliers gathered to promote world peace.

The One Sky, One World kite festival’s goal is to promote a peaceful world by using the multicultural symbol of the kite and the ocean of air that we all share. It’s held annually on the second Sunday of October, though not in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There will be kites up in the sky all around the world today,” said Randy Fox, a member of Midwest Winds since 1994. “I remember my first (kite) with my dad. The fresh air and the sun are wonderful.”

Fox builds his own kites and speaks to schoolchildren and others about the hobby. His workshop lasts about two hours, and he talks about the history of kite flying and being safe while doing it.

Founding father Ben Franklin, he said, serves as an object lesson of what not to do while flying a kite. Don’t fly a kite in a storm or near buildings or incorporate metal as Franklin famously did to demonstrate the electrical nature of lightning.

Flying kites helps Bruce Kenkel relax. He works in information technology and has been a member of Midwest Winds since 1991.