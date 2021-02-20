Lynx end regular season with 61-57 win over Millard West

OMAHA , Neb. – Josh Dix scored a game-high 21 points to help Abraham Lincoln finished its regular season with a 61-57 victory at Millard West on Saturday.

Christian Tidiane was the other A.L. player in double figures with 11 points. Millard West was led by Evan Meyersick’s team-high 19 points.

Despite being outscored in each of the final three quarters, A.L.’s dominant first quarter in which they outscored the Wildcats 24-9 was enough for the eventual victory.

A.L. is scheduled to begin its postseason at home on Friday in the second round of the Class 4A – Substate 1 bracket. The Lynx will play the play-in winner between Thomas Jefferson and Sioux City West. The game is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln (17-4, 14-0 MRC) 24 11 10 16—61

Millard West (15-6) 9 13 15 20—57

AL: Christian Tidiane 11, Lennx Brown 6, JR Knauss 3, Jamison Gruber 13, Josh Dix 21, Noah Sandbothe 7.

MW: Ryan Larsen 13, Dustin Hatch 3, Chase Hultman 2, James Conway 10, Dom Humm 8, Evan Meyersick 19, Trace Thaden 2.