main pic
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Abraham Lincoln boys basketball team beat Le Mars Friday night, but Lynx star Josh Dix suffered a serious injury at the end of the game.
Brent Hoesing has been chosen as the next superintendent of Lewis Central Community School District.
With the completion of another phase of construction at its Council Bluffs Southlands campus, Google’s said Tuesday it’s investment in the cit…
An effort by the Lewis Township Fire Department to have a traffic light installed outside its station off Iowa Highway 92 continues.
Class 4A No. 4 Abraham Lincoln boys basketball took the court for the first time since losing their leading scorer and Iowa commit Josh Dix.
Lewis Central wrestling defeated opponents to win the annual CB Duals Thursday night at St. Albert. Abraham Lincoln finished as the runner-up,…
The three finalists for superintendent of Lewis Central Community School are Dr. Joel Beyenhof, Dr. Brenton Hoesing and Dr. Nicole Kooiker, th…
There’s a first time for everything, as Pacific Junction’s Roy Reumann will tell you.
Some of the community’s future health care workers are starting their training in Council Bluffs Community School District’s certified nurse a…