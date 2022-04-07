 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Make it rain: Win $500 in our Rainy Day Sweepstakes!

  • Updated
  • 0
Make it rain: Win $500 in our Rainy Day Sweepstakes!

Spring = rain = money?

It does for us, and maybe for you! This month we're celebrating spring in a very green way — by hosting a contest that can give you some money usable on a rainy day, or any day for that matter.

You can register now for your chance to claim the prize in the Rainy Day Sweepstakes: A $500 gift card!

Entering is simple: Just visit the contest page, fill out the form, and you’ll be successfully entered. The contest ends Sunday, May 24.

As always, thank you for being a subscriber, and feel free to share our contest with friends and family.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert