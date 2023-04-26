Classic Café & Catering in Malvern will remain closed for at least two weeks after significant hail damage Wednesday evening damaged the roof, causing rain to flood the building.

"We had customers seated while the hail was coming down," Classic Café owner Alicia Hagen told the Nonpareil. "We led them into the brick hallway where the flooding wasn't as extensive, but it leaked out of multiple spots."

The staff set up 32-gallon trash bins under each leaking ceiling hole to no avail. After the storm passed and they assessed the damage, it was clear that the café would need major repairs before opening its doors again.

"The hail damage occurred at 6:15, we called ServePro at 6:30 and they were at the café by 7," Hagen said. ServPro, a fire and water cleanup and restoration franchise, set up dozens of fans, to mitigate the damage.

The café continued catering the events they had previously committed to, including multiple proms and a local party, despite their unfit location.

"It was challenging to work in the chaos, but it had to be done," Hagen said. "The dehumidifier made it so hot in there, I felt like a lizard."

On Facebook, the business posted about the damages and work they need to do to reopen. The roof, wood flooring and booth cushions need to be replaced and many unknowns remain.

The Hagens have not met with an insurance adjuster yet, but they hope their policy will cover damages and lost wages.

The weather damage brought everyone together in Malvern to show love, support and kindness to the business that has characterized downtown for over a decade.

In a Facebook post, Alicia Hagen thanked the community for all the support and their "outpouring" of love.