Mark and Dennis were beloved brothers, uncles and friends.
They are preceded in death by their parents, Ilon and Floyd Patterson; and their other brothers, Roger and Scott Patterson.
They are survived by their nieces, Jessie Boyette and Stefanie Hunt-Stortz; and their nephew, Gunnar Patterson; along with countless friends.
We are planning a Celebration of Life for Mark and Dennis at Barley's, in Council Bluffs, on May 26th, from 1 to 5 p.m. Please come and celebrate and pay your respects. There will be food and drinks provided. We would love any pictures you have of Mark and Dennis for a picture collage as well. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude. There will be a graveside service for close friends and family.