Mary Ellen Kruse, age 93, of Council Bluffs, passed away May 8, 2023, at her home.

Mary Ellen was born December 18, 1929, in Pisgah, Iowa, to the late Peter and Esta E. (Cox) McHugh. She graduated from Pisgah High School in 1947. Mary Ellen married Erwin J. Kruse on June 18, 1949, at the Little Brown Church, in Vail, Iowa. They were blessed with 8 children. Mary Ellen was a teacher and later a teacher's assistant for the Council Bluffs School System. She was a member of Corpus Christi-Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her son, David Kruse in 1977; husband, Erwin J. Kruse in 2022; and 7 siblings.

Mary Ellen is survived by her children, Darwin (Maureen) Kruse, Judy (Dallas) Wilson, Cindy (Jerry) Mathiasen, Doug Kruse, Dana (Sue) Kruse, all of Council Bluffs, Ronda (Gary) Hemann, of West Des Moines, Iowa, Daron (Judy Hartleib) Kruse, of Omaha, Neb.; 13 grandchildren; 24 greatgrandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Wake service, Thursday, 6 p.m., followed by visitation with the family until 8 p.m., at Cutler O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 10 a.m., at Corpus Christi-Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery, with a lunch following at the church. Memorials are suggested to Corpus Christi or VODEC.