DOB: 03/24/2018 Weight: 18lbs **CURRENT COVID 19 POLICY** We are currently accepting applications to adopt Mary Puppins. If you are... View on PetFinder
A record number of Council Bluffs high school students earned credentials at Iowa Western Community College while finishing their high school …
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
On the first day of Lewis Central Community School District’s policy of considering masks optional, a parent spoke up at a Board of Education …
Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation will hold Disney Night featuring the movie “101 Dalmatians” at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park on May 29.
Heartland Christian School will bid farewell to a veteran educator Wednesday.
Some school systems are dropping their mask mandates or loosening requirements in response to new COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Dis…
Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food assistance cards are being mailed to eligible Iowa families beginning this week, the Iowa De…
Lewis Central senior Nathan Sell was neck-and-neck with Sioux City East junior Ryan Campbell when he received the baton from junior Ethen Fish…
In its first live performances since before the pandemic, the Thomas Jefferson High School Drama Department will present “Legally Blonde: The …
Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs’ annual salvage art contest will return this year as part of a new event called Junk Restored.
