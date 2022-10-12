2022 SARPY COUNTY ELECTION GUIDE Millard Public Schools Oct 12, 2022 Oct 12, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For Millard Public School Board District 17Stacy JolleyLisa SchoenbergerMark KruegerSean SwansonMike KennedyTerry Dale 0 Comments Tags Lisa Schoenberger Stacy Politics Vote Millard Public School Board Public School Three Lisa Schoenberger Stacy Jolley Mark Krueger Sean Swanson Mike Kennedy Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Additional Schools Louisville, Millard, Omaha & Ashland-Greenwood School Boards