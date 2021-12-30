Mishka (fostered in Lincoln)

Mishka is a beautiful longhair grey tabby. She is a little shy but very playful! Her foster mom is helping... View on PetFinder
Some southwest Iowa musicians will be marching in the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day, but it’s not who you might expect.
A 54-year-old Council Bluffs, Iowa, man died in a motorcycle crash while exiting onto I-80 in Omaha on Friday.
Plans for a Hy-Vee grocery store in Gretna are underway.
Lewis Central is still enjoying a football state championship it won on Nov. 18 in Cedar Falls, but the Titans may have never won if it wasn’t…
Winter is in the air and it feels like something special could be in the air for the AHSTW boys basketball team.
The Historic General Dodge House has been awarded a $2,600 Humanities Project Grant by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs to establish a …
A Council Bluffs man has won a $300,000 lottery prize.
A Council Bluffs man faces seven years in prison on gun charges and a Glenwood man faces 11 years in prison on drug charges.
A man called 911 to report that he was possessed and that his mother was controlling his mind. When two police officers arrived at the home, they found the mother outside screaming for help, saying her son was cutting his throat.
A Sioux City man died in a single-vehicle crash north of Council Bluffs.
