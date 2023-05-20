The Big Muddy, at least around Council Bluffs and Omaha, is bit cleaner today after more than 190 volunteers spent Saturday morning scouring the banks of the River, picking up trash, scrap metal, bottles and old coffee pots.

Volunteers were sorted, fitted with life jackets and put on boats to go up river and try to clean up the mess the citizens leave in the river, intentionally or not. The Missouri River Relief brought more than enough life jackets for all ages and sizes, which speaks to its emphasis on safety.

According to the Missouri River Relief organization out of Columbia, Mo., it has taken 1,040 tons of trash from the river's banks between Oct. 2001 and Dec. 2020. Judging from the take Saturday, it is on its way to another 1,000 tons. In the 20 years the organization has been cleaning the Missouri, it has collected more than 2 million tons of trash.

Kelsey Jolley, representing the Army Corps of Engineers, said the Corps lent three boats for the cleanup, adding to the boats the Missouri River Relief brought.

“This is great chance to do public outreach as well as water safety,” Jolley said. “This whole thing is extremely well organized and really helps bring home the idea of keeping our rivers clean.”

John Jansen and his sister Pat Jansen manned the T-shirt stand and sign-ups for the boat trips and seemed to be having a great time doing it. Both are long-time volunteers with the organization. John Jansen hails from Laramie, Wyo., and Pat is from Missouri.

“I've been with the group for years; I was one of the originals,” Jansen said. “I was always out in the woods when I was a kid so this was a natural.”

One of the younger participants, Sinoe Taylor, out on the river with his mom, Veronica Switzer, said that it was fun and “there was lots of scrap metal to pick up.”

“The boat ride was fun,” he said as he showed off the bird skull he found, along with a small tire and a couple of plastic gas cans in various states of disrepair.

The “lotsa scrap metal” was in reference to a area that was once inhabited, although it had been deserted and a fire had taken care of the rest. There was a lot of scrap metal, too much to be collected by the crew, but other junk was in plentiful supply. Parts of RV s, ruined tarps, road signs, a grocery carts, ruined couch cushions and a multitude of bottles, cans and other food containers.

Switzer wasn't the only parent with their children on the boat trips. Many parents brought children and the young ones seemed delighted to be part of something so much fun and to be in the woods where it was quiet except for the bird calls.

It's probably not fair to imply that all the trash was thrown in the river, as much as it looks like it, because as all people who have lived along its banks know: The Big Muddy does flood and when it does, it takes everything with it. Kelsey Jolley said that in 2019's flood, the river took a swipe at an RV park down river taking several RVs with it.

“It made quite a mess in the river and for the people who owned them,” Jolley said. “Some flotsam and jetsam from those may show up today, if any of boats go south.”