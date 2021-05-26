MISSY
Missy People describe me as affectionate - I'm cuddly, lovable, and I like to give kisses and snuggle. I can... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
"It was happiness that I found him — that I could give the family closure — but then ... spotting his body ... it hit me hard."
Two people are in custody after a brief vehicle pursuit Tuesday in Council Bluffs.
Abraham Lincoln High School senior Rolando Martinez-Rico has high hopes for the future.
- Updated
The student was internally decapitated, and her head was held on to her body by just the stem of her brain.
- Updated
Thomas Jefferson High School senior Jeanette Rice has proved her ability to achieve at a college level and is ready for the next chapter of he…
- Updated
The girl — daughter of the suspect's then-girlfriend — survived the chokings, each of which lasted a minute or more. The suspect, who has with a litany of prison stints, including one for child abuse — faces attempted murder charges.
First time in a decade: Treynor's Schaaf and James go one-two in 400 hurdles, Treynor and Underwood competing for a state title
- Updated
Treynor seniors Sid Schaaf and Noah James accomplished something that hadn't be done in a decade on Friday during day two of the Iowa High Sch…
When Underwood senior Brayden Wollan crossed the finish line during the 1600-meter relay in first place during the final day of the Iowa High …
- Updated
What do you do when you’ve done everything you can at your high school?
The Oscar-nominated star posted a shirtless picture of himself spending a joyful moment by the pool to Instagram Monday, captioned: "Trans bb's first swim trunks."