H,i I'm Mochi. Looking for a fun loving, energetic canine companion that loves to just goof around? Well I'm the... View on PetFinder
CLIVE — A Council Bluffs man has an eye toward paying off student loans, buying a home and investing after he won a $300,000 lottery prize.
A Council Bluffs entrepreneur and contractor has filed a lawsuit against the City of Council Bluffs and Mayor Matt Walsh alleging gender discr…
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — Cheyenne County, Nebraska, authorities are awaiting results of accident reconstruction in a crash that killed a Sidney, Ne…
A Missouri man was shot in a Council Bluffs casino parking lot early Monday.
Twelve new firefighters have joined the Council Bluffs Fire Department.
Iowa teenagers could learn how to drive from their parents, without any certified instruction, if Gov. Kim Reynolds approves legislation that …
The woman, in her 80s, lived in the Two Rivers Health District based in Kearney and had underlying health conditions.
Hundreds of students declared their plans for the future during Decision Day activities Friday at local public high schools.
Work is set to begin on refurbishing one of the Lake Manawa Power Center entrances.
