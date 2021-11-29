Most people with MS have relapsing-remitting type

Dear Doctors: My older brother is 33 years old and was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. I don't want to bother him with a lot of questions, but I would like to learn more about it. Can you please explain what it is, how it's treated and what to expect?

Dear Reader: Multiple sclerosis is a degenerative disorder in which the immune system malfunctions and begins to attack the brain and the spinal cord.

When someone has MS, white blood cells known as leukocytes target a substance called myelin. Myelin-producing cells and the nerves themselves are also damaged. Myelin is a fatty coating that forms something known as the myelin sheath. It surrounds and insulates the nerves in the body, much like the protective insulation you see on electrical wires. The myelin sheath facilitates the swift and precise movement of the trillions of electrical impulses that travel between the brain and the body each day. Damage to the myelin sheath interferes with the ability of the brain and the body to communicate. Electrical impulses may move more slowly along the nerves, mistakenly jump to other nerve cells or even stop altogether.