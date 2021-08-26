Move from paper to digital tickets divides fans

“He was 10 yards in front of me when he crossed the 5-yard line,” Fey said. “I swear to God if I would have had a cell phone I would have taken a picture.”

Fey said he had stuffed the ticket stub in his pocket after he went through the turnstile, put it in his scrapbook when he got home, and forgot he had it until he was going through some boxes last month.

Same with the stub from the ‘84 Orange Bowl. The husband of a woman Fey worked with had an extra ticket and asked if Fey wanted to join him and three others on a guys' trip to Miami.

Fey remembered the long van ride from Omaha to Miami, with a stop in Jacksonville to watch Iowa play Florida in the Gator Bowl, and unexpectedly bumping into his parents in a concession line at the Orange Bowl stadium.

“What are you doing here?” Fey remembered his dad asking.

Most memorable, of course, was one of the defining plays of Nebraska coach Tom Osborne's career — the late failed two-point conversion pass that left the Huskers with a 31-30 loss when an extra-point kick probably would have secured his first national championship. Fey watched the play unfold from the opposite end of the field.

In the moment, Fey said, he was inclined to throw away that ticket stub.