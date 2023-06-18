Pitch Perfect 2 (2015, Musical comedy) Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson AMC, 3:30 p.m.
Ride Along 2 (2016, Comedy) Kevin Hart, Ice Cube TBS, 4 p.m.
Always Amore (2022, Romance) Autumn Reeser, Tyler Hynes Hallmark, 5 p.m.
Just What the Doctor Ordered (2021, Suspense) Eric Roberts, Grace Patterson LMN, 5 p.m.
X-Men: The Last Stand (2006, Action) Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart FX, 5 p.m.
Do the Right Thing (1989, Drama) Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis TCM, 7 p.m.
Iron Man 2 (2010, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow FX, 7 p.m.
Pearl in Paradise (2018, Romance) Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha Hallmark, 7 p.m.
The Paramedic Who Stalked Me (2023, Suspense) Lexi Minetree, Andrew Spach LMN, 7 p.m.
The Hate U Give (2018, Crime drama) Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall BET, 8 p.m.
Psycho Nurse (2019, Suspense) Lyndon Smith, Abbie Cobb LMN, 9 p.m.
Jack Reacher (2012, Action) Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike Paramount, 9:30 p.m.