The Nebraska Chapter of the National Utility Contractors Association will give children the opportunity to get behind the wheel of construction equipment with a trained equipment operator by their side.

Nebraska Dozer Day will teach children about important, real-world situations by giving kids the ultimate “construction experience” by inviting close contact with heavy construction equipment and materials, as well as public safety vehicles and other vehicles and equipment involved in building or sustaining a community, according to a news release.

NUCA of Nebraska is planning the two-day event for the weekend of Sept. 9 at the Sarpy County Fairgrounds in Springfield. The event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

General admission tickets are $15 for ages 3 and older and free for 2 and under. The event includes the chance to operate equipment such as bulldozers, excavators and cranes, as well as additional activities and giveaways at sponsor booths.

“We are excited to bring the Dozer Day experience to Nebraska," said Stephanie Janzen, chapter president of NUCA of Nebraska. "Everyone involved in Nebraska Dozer Day — whether sponsor, volunteer or guest — contributes to the success of the event and helps NUCA of Nebraska give back to our state”.

The event will benefit TeamMates Mentoring, with a portion of ticket proceeds going to benefit the Nebraska organization, according to the release.

“We believe this is a great fit for TeamMates mentors and mentees as the event provides a unique hands-on educational opportunity and exposes our youth to new career pathways," said said DeMoine Adams, CEO of TeamMates Mentoring. "This not only helps to sustain the industry in our community but also is a fun event for all youth.”

Find more information and buy tickets at nebraska.dozerday.org.