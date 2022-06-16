 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
9-year-old boy dies after being struck by motorcycle

Emergency light

A 9-year-old boy has died after being involved in a collision involving a motorcycle Wednesday night, according Pottawattamie County authorities.

According to a release from the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:30 p.m., the boy was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Main and Dye streets in Macedonia, Iowa when he was struck by a motorcycle.

First responders administered life-saving measures, and transported the boy to Mercy Hospital where he died.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 51-year-old man, was uninjured.

The name of the child and the driver are not being released at this time. The accident is under investigation.

