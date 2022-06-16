9-year-old boy dies after being struck by motorcycle

A 9-year-old boy has died after being involved in a collision involving a motorcycle Wednesday night, according Pottawattamie County authorities.
According to a release from the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:30 p.m., the boy was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Main and Dye streets in Macedonia, Iowa when he was struck by a motorcycle.
First responders administered life-saving measures, and transported the boy to Mercy Hospital where he died.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 51-year-old man, was uninjured.
The name of the child and the driver are not being released at this time. The accident is under investigation.