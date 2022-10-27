Abdouch advocates abolishing property tax

After months of campaigning, Iowa House District 20 candidate Sarah Abdouch (R) thinks she has a pretty good idea of what her potential constituents want to see from their state representative.

“People of this community are very, very good and they just want somebody to listen to their problems and try and make those little steps forward for them,” Abdouch said in an interview with The Daily Nonpareil. “That’s all they’re asking for. It’s not a big ask.”

After redistricting, Iowa’s new District 20 includes Carter Lake and the northern part of Council Bluffs, from the Missouri River to North Broadway, and from the southern half of Big Lake Park to a cutout section of central Council Bluffs east of the railyard.

Abdouch has five top priorities that she believes would go a long way toward easing some of the burdens people are facing right now, including the school voucher legislation touted by Gov. Kim Reynolds, which failed to garner enough Republican votes in the Statehouse this spring due to concerns of its potential impact on Iowa’s rural schools.

Reynolds has said that, if she wins re-election, she will push for the bill again next year.

“I was homeschooled growing up,” Abdouch said in a previous interview with The Daily Nonpareil. “I was one of seven kids and my parents paid for both our schooling and somebody else’s schooling, because there’s no such thing as school choice, because money doesn’t follow the people. So they were funding other people’s kids to go to school while they were also raising us. I just don’t think that’s right.”

Another idea that Abdouch has been excited to share with voters is her plan to do away with annual property taxes.

“It’s been a lot of fun to see, whenever you say things like, ‘I want to eliminate the annual property tax,’ people just have this reaction like, ‘what?’ Because it’s never been done,” she said.

Abdouch doesn’t think it’s fair for people who own homes to have to continually pay property taxes on an assessed value that, she says, the owners might not ever benefit from.

“I think people are starting to realize that it’s very frustrating to be taxed on unrealized gains,” she said. “So anytime we go through and we reassess what your property value is and then say, ‘we’re going to tax you on that going forward,’ you’re basically taxing money that has not landed in that person’s pocket, and may never because some of these people have lived in these houses for 30, 40 years and they’re going to live there until they die.”

With the elimination of property taxes, replacing the lost tax revenue would be a two-fold process that hinges on the passage of the school choice voucher bill.

Abdouch would like to see the state take over all funding for public schools, and then the local tax revenue that formerly funded the schools can be used to offset the lack of property taxes.

“I would want to do an evaluation on what the cities and counties need right now, what they’re using, and whether or not those sales taxes would cover it, and if not we would probably need to reassess that and see if we need to up it a percent or half a percent or something like that,” Abdouch said. “But then you actually are, whenever you’re being taxed at the point of sale, you are actually engaging in an activity that is the transaction.”

Abdouch realizes that some of her ideas might be a little “outside the box,” but she’s confident that she has the background to make them work.

“I feel like there’s something I can bring to the seat that other people cannot,” Abdouch said. “I have expertise in certain areas. So the fact that I can put forward some pretty radical ideas like that, and also have a plan for supporting it and actually getting it done, I think it’s one of those things that’s very refreshing for people.”

What has stuck with Abdouch the most throughout her campaign is how much inflation is affecting people and how little it appears as though anyone is doing anything about it.

“Everyone is looking for some kind of break right now, because the economy is just pinching everybody,” she said. “Obviously, there’s some people who can kind of, tighten their belts a little bit and weather it fairly well, but other people, it’s been devastating. Whenever I talk to them about the issues that I’m focusing on, they’re just like, ‘thank goodness, somebody is talking about this,’ because they just feel alone right now.”

One way Abdouch thinks she could alleviate that feeling is, if elected, she would periodically mail a newsletter to her constituents — a real, physical newsletter that would arrive in their mailbox — with information about upcoming legislation, what she’s working on at the Statehouse and forums where residents can speak with her in person.

“We rely a lot on digital outreach now, but mail is still an excellent way to reach people, especially with information like that,” she said. “It’s very quaint, but I just think that’s a very effective way to kind of keep people apprised of things and loop them in, make them feel like they, you know, they are the stakeholders in what we’re doing up there.”

Regardless of the election’s outcome, Abdouch said she is grateful for the opportunity to run.

“I don’t think there’s a better way than just running for office and going door-to-door to sort of learn about the fabric of your community,” Abdouch said. “You know, you get to see everyone in kind of the most awkward way you possibly can, at their house. But, it’s one of those things, you get a really good feel for the fact that there’s still a lot of genuine hospitality out there.”