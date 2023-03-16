The Carter Lake Fire Department, Carter Lake Police Department, Council Bluffs Community School District and Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office collaborated on an active shooter training exercise Wednesday at Carter Lake Elementary School to get a glimpse of what they would need to do if the unthinkable happened.

Students were off for spring break.

Volunteers — along with Principal Teresa Hamilton — were sent into the building to portray students and shooting victims — fake, of course — and herself. Key cards are needed to enter the building when it is locked — but police officers have access cards to get in.

“We have a lot of staff members and a couple (volunteers) from the community,” said Tim Hamilton, chief of student and family services for Council Bluffs Schools. “We tried to get adults so kids don’t get traumatized. There are school kids involved, but we’re keeping them in the classrooms and trying to keep the victims away from them.”

A command center was set up in the Carter Lake Community Center, and fire department and law enforcement officials watched a huge monitor that showed whatever was in front of the building’s many security cameras.

“This gives us a chance to try out our new security equipment,” said Tim Hamilton. “We have the ability to monitor all doors at all times. We will have video now, so we can go back and see, what would we do differently?”

The actual incident commanders — Carter Lake Assistant Fire Chief David Huey, Carter Lake Police Sgt. Gary Chambers and Phil Newton, fire department training coordinator — spent a lot of time outside watching the EMTs and other participants as they entered and exited the school and wheeled out victims. Initially, victims were taken to the community center for triage. A police officer was among the wounded but was still able to walk.

There were two suspects in the dramatized incident. In the training scenario, the suspects had used pipe bombs to break into the school. At one point, two officers could be seen on the security monitor sliding along a wall in a hallway, guns drawn as they approached a corner. In the exercise, they used paint guns that resembled their usual service weapons.

Eventually, Huey announced that the threat had been eliminated and, later, that the building had been cleared and EMTs could enter the building and look for wounded.

There were no injuries or deaths, except fake ones.

Thomas Jefferson High School Principal Mike Naughton was at the scene observing the exercise.

“I just wanted to see the process … try to understand how the whole process worked,” he said. “It was a really good event to be able to see it and imagine how that might look at (our) school. It really kind of created a timeline of what events might be like.”

Five or six Thomas Jefferson teachers and a similar number of students volunteered for the exercise, Naughton said.

The incident commanders called participants into the Carter Lake Public Library afterwards to answer questions.

“Our intent was to do the first 15 to 20 minutes after an event,” Huey said.

After about 30 minutes, officers from other agencies would arrive, and the FBI would take command, he said.

A few of the officers discussed possible locations for families to wait to see their loved ones. They mentioned City Hall, a nearby church and other buildings.

“The whole point is reunification,” Huey said.

It was the fire department’s fourth mass casualty training exercise, Huey said. They had done one practicing what to do if a tornado hit a trailer park in town and one on responding to a plane crash, to name a couple.

“We try to do one every two to three years on mass casualties,” he said.

However, this was the first time Carter Lake partners had held an exercise in the school, Huey said.

“We’ve been wanting to do one in cooperation with the police and the school,” he said. “We’ve been planning this for about six months.”

Tim Hamilton said school officials had met monthly with the first responders throughout that time, with the principal meeting with them more often.

Huey thanked volunteers and partners for participating in the training exercise.

“We had a lot of resources and a lot of people that made this happen,” he said.